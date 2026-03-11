“Europe Direct” centre to open in County Cork’s largest town: Carrigaline

11 March 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Carrigaline branch is located with the existing Library, near Dunnes Stores on Strand Road, Carrigaline, Co Cork with an email address of europedirect@corkcoco.ie

Nine EUROPE DIRECT centres from Ireland will join other 391 from across the EU in Brussels on Thursday, 12 March, to exchange best practices on how to foster democratic spaces in the EU and to align their local strategies for the years ahead.

The two-day meeting will be opened with a video message by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The event will mark the launch of the new generation of EUROPE DIRECT which are the European Commission’s local information network, providing citizens and businesses with free information on the EU and on how European policies affect everyday life.

The network will put a stronger focus on democracy. EUROPE DIRECT centres will increasingly function as local hosts for conversations about Europe – creating spaces where people can meet, debate and talk about European issues. Through participatory formats and direct dialogue, centres will bring citizens into discussions and strengthen their involvement in democratic life. This work supports the European Democracy Shield, the Commission’s initiative to strengthen democratic resilience across Europe, working together with partners across society.

For the 2026–2030 period, 315 centres have been renewed, and 85 new centres have joined the network in the EU.

In Ireland, there are 9 EUROPE DIRECT centres: Dublin (Blanchardstown), Ballinasloe, Clones, Letterkenny, Limerick, Portlaoise, Sligo, Waterford and a new centre in Carrigaline.

“Trusted local partners” such as public libraries host the centres.

In Ireland, EUROPE DIRECT centres organise dozens of activities each year, from debates and participatory workshops to informal events such as Europe cafés, quizzes and school simulations of EU decision-making. Examples include the Soapbox competition, Repair cafes and workshops on How to spot and Fight Disinformation.

Citizens and businesses can find their nearest centre on the online map.