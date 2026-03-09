Heritage Council calls on Cork City and County Community Groups to apply for Grant Scheme

9 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The Heritage Council has launched the 2026 Community Heritage Grant Scheme and is inviting applications from community organisations throughout Cork City and Co. Cork.

Grants of between €800 to €25,000 are available under the Scheme, which supports local initiatives that protect, share, and celebrate the built, natural and cultural heritage that matters to communities nationwide.

The scheme supports not‑for‑profit groups – including non-governmental organisations, and community and voluntary groups – to deliver projects that make heritage more inclusive, promote good practice, and strengthen sustainability.

The annual Scheme supports a wide variety of heritage projects, from practical conservation work to skills development and public engagement. Eligible projects include conservation management plans, surveys, and reports; conservation works to biodiversity sites, historic structures, objects, or collections; and hands‑on heritage skills workshops. The Scheme also supports collections care and biodiversity projects, the creation of digital heritage resources, and the purchase of specialised conservation equipment.

The variety of applicants that successfully secured funding in 2025 in Cork demonstrates the positive impact the scheme has across the heritage field. These included Facade and the YMCA letters renovation Cork from YMCA Ireland (ROI). Growing Towards an Accessible, Sustainable, and Shared Future by Honouring Its Heritage Cork by the Firkin Crane Firkin Crane Conservation Management Plan, Finding Bridget Cork from the Cork Traveller Visibility Group and Voices from 50 Pope’s Quay from Arts @ Civic Trust House, Conservation works on Eastern Pavilion by Crosshaven Community Association Ltd, Mealagh Valley Heritage Keepers Oral History Project by Mealagh Valley Community Centre Ltd, Ballynamona Church & Graveyard Conservation Project by Ballynamona Graveyard Group, St. Fachtna’s Cathedral Visitor Experience, Rosscarbery, by Ross Union of Parishes, and Museum & Display Equipment to Support Care of Collections from Irish Heritage Trust CLG.

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive Officer of the Heritage Council, said: “The Community Heritage Grant Scheme is one of the most important ways we support local stewardship of Ireland’s heritage. Each year, we see community groups bring extraordinary creativity in developing ways to care and promote the places, stories, and natural environments that matter to them. This scheme empowers people to take meaningful action, whether that be restoring a historic structure, conserving biodiversity, or creating new ways for the public to connect with their local heritage. We are continually inspired by the ambition of these projects, and we look forward to supporting communities across the country once again in 2026.”

Niamh Twomey, Heritage Officer for Cork City Council, said: “Cork City’s heritage is reflected in its historic streetscapes, maritime connections, industrial legacy, and vibrant cultural life. This Scheme strengthens the important work already underway across the city, helping to transform community commitment into lasting impact. It provides local groups with the support and confidence to conserve historic structures, protect collections and archives, document lived experiences, and develop innovative ways to share the city’s unique story. I encourage organisations and volunteers throughout Cork City to bring forward ambitious and creative projects that celebrate the depth and diversity of our shared heritage”

Conor Neligan, Heritage Officer for Cork County Council, said: “This Scheme builds on the valuable work already taking place throughout County Cork, supporting communities to turn their commitment and enthusiasm into sustainable, long-term outcomes. I encourage groups across the county to put forward projects that highlight and celebrate the depth, diversity, and richness of our shared heritage.”

Applications are now open.

Applications must be submitted via the Heritage Council’s online grants management system by 8pm on 20 March 2026. Successful projects must be completed by 13 November 2026.