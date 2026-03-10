How to Recognise and Avoid Online Casino Scams

10 March 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

The online casino industry has seen exponential growth, offering players a wide range of options to have fun and sometimes win large sums of money from the comfort of home. However, with the growing number of platforms available, the risk of running into scam sites has also increased. Recognizing and avoiding these scams is essential to protect your money and personal data. In this article, we will explore ways to spot online casino scams and how to avoid them.

Check Licence and Regulation

The first step in determining whether an online casino is trustworthy is to check its licence. A legitimate casino should be licensed by a reputable regulatory body such as the Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission or the Alderney Gambling Control Commission. These bodies ensure that the casino operates according to standards of fairness and transparency. For example, BoyleSports is a recognised licensed operator, synonymous with reliability in the industry.

Review Site Security

Security is another crucial factor to consider. Make sure the site uses SSL encryption to protect your personal and financial information. Check if the web address starts with ‘https://’ and look for the padlock symbol in the browser address bar, which indicates a secure connection.

Research User Reviews and Feedback

Before registering at an online casino, it is wise to read reviews from other players. Gaming forums and independent review sites can offer valuable information on user experiences. If a casino has many complaints about missing payouts or non-existent customer support, it may be best to avoid it.

Check the Terms and Conditions

Always read the terms and conditions, especially those related to bonuses and promotions. Scam casinos often lure players with offers that seem too good to be true, but hide conditions that are impossible to fulfil. Make sure that wagering requirements are realistic and that there are no hidden clauses that can complicate the withdrawal of winnings.

Test the Customer Service

A good online casino should offer efficient and helpful customer support. Try contacting customer service with a few questions before registering. If the response is quick, professional and helpful, this is a good sign. Avoid casinos that offer no support or take days to respond.

Check Payment Options

A reputable casino offers a variety of secure and recognised payment options. These can include credit cards, e-wallets such as PayPal or Skrill, and bank transfers. If a site only offers unknown or impractical payment methods, this could be a red flag.

Check Reputation on Blacklists and Forums

There are online blacklists and forums dedicated to online casinos where players can expose their negative experiences. Check whether the casino in question has been reported in these spaces. An operator that frequently appears on these lists is probably best avoided.

Beware of Cloned Sites

Some scammers create almost identical copies of legitimate casino sites to deceive players. These cloned sites may look authentic at first glance, but usually have minor differences in the URL or licence details. Check the web address carefully and compare it to the official one.

Evaluate Responsible Gaming Policies

Reputable casinos promote responsible gaming and offer tools to help players manage their gaming activity, such as deposit limits, self-exclusion, and playtime options. If a site does not offer these options, it may not have the welfare of its players at heart.

Wary of Unsolicited Communications

If you receive unsolicited emails or messages inviting you to register at an online casino, beware. Reputable casinos do not send spam. These communications may come from scammers trying to lure you to fraudulent sites.

Recognising and avoiding online casino scams is crucial to ensuring a safe and enjoyable gaming experience. By following these tips, players can protect themselves from fraudulent sites and focus on what really matters: having fun and hopefully winning something. Always remember to do your research and choose platforms with a solid reputation and appropriate licences, such as BoyleSports, for a safe and secure gaming experience.