Carrigaline News

8 March 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Changing Face of Carrigaline

Cogan’s Corner one of the landmark buildings in Carrigaline has been demolished and a hoarding erected around the vacant site. Cogan Brothers traded there for some 40 years and the premises has been unoccupied since 2012. Rosie’s bar another landmark building which has been closed for some years has been acquired by Dairygold Co-op Stores. Last June the new pedestrian cum cycle bridge linking the Greenway from Bothar Guidel to the Crosshaven Greenway was started and is still under construction. House building by Astra Construction is still progressing at Janeville. The estate started in Cogan’s farm, Carrigaline West on the main road and house building has now progressed to Cooney’s farm in Carrigaline middle. The landscape is totally changed at Shannon Park with the construction of the M28. The concrete abutment on the northern side of the Cork Road is being built in readiness for the new four lane bridge which will span the road at that point.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns volunteers were out in force last Saturday, a great mornings work was done but when they assembled, as is the custom for their gathering, the craic and a cupán tae, the heavens opened and they crowded into headquarters for shelter; the tea was abandoned. One of the crews were out again on Tuesday morning working on the Riverside project cleaning the overgrowth on the southern side from bridge to bridge, others were doing routine litter picking. Thousands of daffodils throughout the town are in full bloom and are greatly appreciated by all. This Monday Tidy Towns representatives will attend the regional Tidy Towns awards in the Rose Hotel, Tralee where they will be officially presented with their gold medal which they won in the 2025 National tidy Towns competition. Tidy Towns who will have a float in the Saint Patrick’s Day parade are always looking for new members. Call to headquarters any Tuesday or Saturday morning our contact carrigalinett@gmail.com.

Men’s Shed

Activities continue six days a week in the Carrigaline Men’s Shed with great emphasis on the health of the members. Quite a few of their activities are outdoors when weather permits. For those interested they go walking every Monday, play walking football on Wednesday afternoons and go cycling on Fridays. When weather conditions improve some of the lads will play a few holes of golf early Monday mornings and a round of pitch and putt on Wednesdays. The wood workshop and the engineering workshop are always busy. Cleaning and planting is progressing in the polytunnel. The coffee morning is proving popular at 11 am on Thursdays, followed by Ciorcal Comhrá in the afternoon. The Men’s Shed choir are now practising twice weekly in preparation for their performance at the Shed variety concert in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Sunday, March 22. Last Tuesday they performed for the residents of Curam Care Home in Janeville and Monday, March 16 they will perform at Cork Airport. New members are always welcome contact Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Active Retired

Carrigaline Active Retirement Association members had a competitive Quiz at the Community Complex on Thursday last where they had good fun and congratulations to the winners. This Thursday next the 5th of March they will have a guest speaker and the tea and a chat.

Aifreann

Beidh Aifreann Gaeilge á chéiliuradh an Domhanach seo an 8ú lá de mhí Márta ar a 10.00 r.n. Beidh bileoga Aifrinn agus iomainn ar fáil ag na dóirse. Beidh cór agus buíonn cheoil ón nGaelscoil i láthair freisin in éineacht leis an cór gaeilge. Fáilte roimh chách.

Lenten Talks

Last week the parish kicked off the 2026 Lenten talks with a wonderful

address given by Monsignor Aidan on Carlo Actutis, the newest Saint

and the most relevant to our modern world. It was a beautiful start

to the Lenten schedule with quiet time for prayer and reflection

afterwards. All are welcome to join us in the Church for any or all of

the remaining talks at 7.30pm each Wednesday of Lent. on Wednesday March 4th it was

Phil Mortell on The Challenge of the Eucharist Cor 11:17-34. This Wednesday March 11th

It is Henrietta O’Meara – Take heart-Do not be afraid Matthew 14:22-33

Confirmations

Carrigaline has two Confirmation ceremonies this week Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin will be on Tuesday March10th and Holywell N.S on Wednesday March 11th. There will be no 9.30am Masses on those two days due to the Confirmation ceremonies starting at 10.30am. The CREID Group will receive their Confirmation later in the season on Saturday April 25th.

World Women’s Day of Prayer

World Women’s Day of Prayer will be celebrated this Friday March 6th in the Parish Centre beside the Church of Our Lady and St John. The 2026 World Day of Prayer theme is “I will give you Rest” prepared by the women of Nigeria.

Matt Talbot Novena

Several people from Carrigaline are attending the Matt Talbot Novena organised by the Cork City Region of the Pioneers who had Fr Chris Byrne of St Patrick’s Missionary Society as the celebrant and homilist on Monday March 2nd and this Monday March 9th the guest will be Fr Charlie Nyhan P.E, who served in Carrigaline for 20 years. The Novena takes place in the Church of the Way of the Cross in Togher on the Monday nights of Lent at 7.30pm except Monday 16th when it will be at 6.30pm..