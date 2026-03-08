Infineon Technologies officially opens new R&D Centre in Cork

8 March 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), a global leader in power systems and IoT, this week officially opened its new Cork office at City Gate Park, Mahon. The new office has capacity for growth as the Cork team expands. This is part of a €60 million investment plan announced in 2024, by Infineon for its Irish operations.

This R&D hub will focus Infineon’s innovations in the Automotive and Consumer microelectronics space such as Battery Management, Motor Control and Touchscreens. Supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, the continued growth will include senior and junior positions as well as a strong contingent of local university graduates through the Infineon Ireland Graduate Program.

Minister for Enterprise Tourism and Employment Peter Burke TD said: “I welcome Infineon Technologies’ continued commitment to Ireland, as well as today’s opening of their new Design Centre in Cork. This investment strengthens our position as a hub for cutting‑edge research and development in microelectronics and supports additional high‑quality jobs for both experienced engineers and new graduates. The expansion reflects Ireland’s strong talent base and our growing role in advancing innovation across the automotive and consumer technology sectors. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this centre will deliver for Cork, for Ireland’s technology ecosystem, and for the global transition toward digitalisation and decarbonisation.”

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht and at the Department of Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD said: “This new centre reflects the increasingly international nature of research and development, where teams collaborate across borders to solve shared technological challenges. Infineon’s investment in Cork underlines Ireland’s role as a trusted partner in global innovation networks.”

The Infineon research teams in Ireland are focused on IP development for the automotive and consumer markets. The new hires will support the development of new technologies and products that help driving digitalisation and decarbonisation on a global scale.

“At Infineon, we are committed to actively driving decarbonisation and digitalisation. As a global semiconductor leader for the automotive industry, we are shaping the future of mobility with products and solutions to make cars clean, safe and smart,” said Thomas Mende, Senior Vice President of Development, Microcontroller Automotive at Infineon. “The strategic development of our research and development sector in Ireland is central to this mission with semiconductor-based system integration and artificial intelligence for highly connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles being among major trends. This new office enables us to strengthen our team even further with the high-calibre talent that Ireland has to offer.”

Positions in the new office have already been opened online and include roles in Analog Design, Digital Design, Architecture and Verification.

“Just over two years ago, Infineon announced a multimillion-euro investment in its Irish R&D activities, which will result in the addition of approximately 100 jobs across its sites in Dublin and Cork“ said Executive Director of IDA Ireland, Dónal Travers. “I am honoured to join the team here today in Cork to celebrate the progress that has been made since then. This investment not only enhances Ireland’s deep-tech landscape, Infineon is also a critical part of the South West’s recognised semiconductor cluster. I wish the company, and the teams here in Ireland, continued success“.