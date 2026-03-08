Cork homeowners to appear in Tuesday night’s RTE TV “Home of the Year”

8 March 2026

By Tom Collins

Series 12 of Home of the Year was completed before Hugh Wallace’s death. Hugh had been a judge on the programme since its inception and will be remembered for his warmth and humour, and for consistently capturing the hearts of viewers.

Home of the Year will feature 21 stunning homes in the counties of Armagh, Clare, Cork, Down, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Kerry, Mayo and Wicklow. From reimagined semi-detached houses to restored period homes to architectural new builds, the series promises to inspire viewers with a diverse range of design styles and creativity from across the country.



Each week, the judges will visit three exceptional homes and score them out of 10 based on individuality, functionality, and clever design. The home with the highest combined score in each episode will advance to the grand final in April, where one lucky homeowner will be crowned the winner of the series.

Home of the Year returned on Tuesday, March 3rd, 7pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, and airs every Tuesday for eight weeks.

Series 12, Episode Two overview

Kate and Ross, Cork

Kate and Ross live together with their three daughters in a detached new build in Co Cork. Kate is really drawn to the natural materials, neutral colours and natural light that modern and Scandi interior styling invokes and has brought this to the home. They have used a pallet of white and organic hues throughout the property to keep in line with this and have added natural materials like light woods and white walls to create a bright, airy atmosphere and to maximise light.

Toni and Fionan, Kerry

Built in 2023, Toni and Fionán’s home in County Kerry is their pride and joy. The couple poured hours of work into creating a home that acts as a hub for their family and loved ones.

The build is an open plan, free flowing home, featuring a warm and contemporary aesthetic with design details inspired by the couples’ time travelling and working together.

The couple say their house is everything they love encompassed in one and feel extremely blessed to wake up in it every day. They have recently started a homestead where they get eggs from their chickens and honey from their bees and love that they have created such a wonderful and sustaining place for their son to grow up.

Esther and Robyn, Dublin

Esther and Robyn first bought their home in Dublin in 2019 which had been empty for some time. The couple set out its renovation in two stages. The first step was bringing the home back to its bones, removing old interior walls, plasterwork, windows and doors and ultimately bringing it up to an A2 BER Rating, while the second phase saw the implementation of a two-story steel-clad extension.

The design of the home is a beautiful blend between the traditional and contemporary, feeling comfortable but also opulent in places.

The couple was diligent with their decisions regarding the material and design elements in their home. They wanted to ensure the home is timeless in that they will still love it in 30 years’ time and love the home they have been able to create for them and their son.