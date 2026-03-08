Cork homeowners to appear in Tuesday night’s RTE TV “Home of the Year”

8 March 2026
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Each week, the judges will visit three exceptional homes and score them out of 10 based on individuality, functionality, and clever design. The home with the highest combined score in each episode will advance to the grand final in April, where one lucky homeowner will be crowned the winner of the series.
Kate and Ross live together with their three daughters in a detached new build in Co Cork.
Built in 2023, Toni and Fionán’s home in County Kerry is their pride and joy. The couple poured hours of work into creating a home that acts as a hub for their family and loved ones.
The build is an open plan, free flowing home, featuring a warm and contemporary aesthetic with design details inspired by the couples’ time travelling and working together.
The couple say their house is everything they love encompassed in one and feel extremely blessed to wake up in it every day. They have recently started a homestead where they get eggs from their chickens and honey from their bees and love that they have created such a wonderful and sustaining place for their son to grow up.
Esther and Robyn first bought their home in Dublin in 2019 which had been empty for some time. The couple set out its renovation in two stages. The first step was bringing the home back to its bones, removing old interior walls, plasterwork, windows and doors and ultimately bringing it up to an A2 BER Rating, while the second phase saw the implementation of a two-story steel-clad extension.