Legal online roulette – how popular is it in Ireland and other countries?

14 March 2023

By Roger Kennedy

Entertainment

According to a 2020 study, gambling is one of the most popular forms of online entertainment. In this study, it was found that up to 50% of all Internet users have ever played in an online casino. In addition, online casinos and gambling are among the most profitable online businesses in the world.

It is also worth noting that the popularity of online casinos can vary greatly in different countries. In some countries, online casinos are prohibited by law, while in other countries the popularity of gambling is at a very high level. For example, in Ireland, gambling is allowed, but it is regulated by strict legislation.

In this regard, we decided to write a little about the popularity of roulette in Ireland and the world.

Is it legal to play online roulette in Ireland?

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland is responsible for the control of gambling in Ireland.

There are several types of gambling that are legal in Ireland, including casino games, lotteries, sports betting, bingo and slot games. However, there are restrictions on the age of participants (18 years and older) and on the places where gambling can be carried out. Also, certain types of gambling are prohibited in Ireland, including certain types of video games and online casinos.

In general, it can be said that Ireland has fairly strict gambling laws that regulate their conduct and protect players from unscrupulous operators.

The prevalence of roulette in Ireland and other countries

The history of roulette goes back to 17th century France. At that time, players played various games of chance, but none of them were convenient for the casino, as they all allowed the players to use their skills and reduce the casino’s winnings.

In 1655, roulette was invented in Paris, which became the first gambling game in which the casino had an advantage over the player. Roulette was originally shaped like a simple wooden wheel with numbers from 1 to 36 marked on it. The original version of the game had no zero, which meant that players had an almost equal chance of winning and losing.

In 1842, a green zero cell was added in Germany, which increased the house edge in the game. This type of roulette became known as European roulette and is still the most popular in the world today.

In the 1860s, an American version of roulette was created in the United States, which also had a green cage with a double zero. This increased the house edge even further and made American roulette less popular than European roulette.

Since then, roulette has become one of the most popular gambling games in the world and exists in many variations in many casinos around the world.

Now the popularity of roulette is relatively high, but it competes with other popular gambling games depending on the specific region and the preferences of the players. Roulette is featured in most casinos around the world.

According to research, approximately 30% of players in Ireland choose live casinos, and of these 30%, slightly less than half play roulette. These figures are quite significant and indicate that this entertainment is in great demand.

Roulette vs poker – what to choose?

In poker, first of all, you can predict certain game scenarios. You can learn how probabilities are taken into account and make decisions based on them. When we see all the cards on the table, it looks the same as if we were watching a tournament game. And yet, during all sorts of poker events, we can quite easily determine who has a chance to win and who does not.

It is also not true that you can earn more on roulette than on legal cards. Yes, if we win a certain number at the roulette table, we will win very big money. The problem, however, is that the chances of such success are very small. Other systems often praised on the net, such as progression, do not help in winning regularly. The casino always wins, even if at first glance it may not seem so.

The player must decide what he wants to play. Of course, roulette is a classic of gambling, but poker is something that should not be given to anyone. Don’t forget that we will be playing Texas Hold’em by logging into the account from which bets on matches are made daily. So you don’t have to set up multiple profiles and it’s a very convenient solution.

Conclusions

As a conclusion, let’s say the following: in history there have been many famous roulette wins in different countries of the world. For example, in 2004, American businessman Ashley Revel won $135 million at a Las Vegas casino by betting all his money on red at roulette. It was the biggest roulette win in casino history.

However, it is worth noting that roulette is a game of chance, and the probability of winning depends on luck, and not on the skill of the player. Therefore, although some players may win large sums at roulette, this is not guaranteed to happen to every player.