44th FIPSed World Championship Coarse Fishing for Clubs at Inniscarra Reservoir

3 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland (NCFFI) successfully bid for and has been awarded the honour of hosting the 44th edition of the FIPSed World Championship Coarse Fishing for Clubs by the International Federation of Sport Freshwater Fishing (FIPSed). The event will be hosted in partnership with key supporters and sponsors: ESB, Cork County Council, and Inland Fisheries Ireland.

The prestigious event invites the world’s top club teams to compete in the discipline of float fishing. While the NCFFI has been supporting Irish entries for over 40 years—by running national qualifiers and fielding club teams at venues around the world—2025 marks the first time Ireland will host the event. What sets this championship apart is its focus on club-level competition rather than national teams, offering everyday anglers the opportunity to compete on the world stage at this level. Participants represent the very best performers from their home countries’ domestic circuits.

24 elite club teams from 16 nations will travel to the region starting Saturday, 19th July, for five days of official training. The championship matches, main event, will then take place on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th July.

Adding to the festive spirit, Monday, 21st July, will see the vibrant Parade of Nations through Coachford village. This family-friendly event, open to the public, officially opens the championships and brings together the local community and visiting competitors in celebration.

Tommy Lawton (NCFFI) said:

“Having participated with my own club at these championships overseas, I am thrilled that Inniscarra has been selected to host the first staging of this particular event in Ireland. This will be the third world championship angling event staged at this renowned facility, and I commend the local community for their ongoing support of angling in the area and our sponsors present today. I would like to take the opportunity to wish the two Irish clubs competing the very best in the event.”

The competition will take place along the Inniscarra Reservoir, including the Coachford Greenway—a 2.8 km linear park with Sport Ireland National Trails status. This multi-use amenity is enjoyed by walkers, joggers, cyclists, rowers, families, and anglers alike. Originally developed to support a World Fishing Championship in 2014, it continues to serve as a valuable legacy for coarse angling in the region and a beloved outdoor space for the wider community.

Suzanne Campion, Deputy CEO, Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Inland Fisheries Ireland is proud to sponsor the World Championship Coarse Fishing for Clubs. We are delighted that Inniscarra Reservoir will once again showcase the quality of Ireland’s wild coarse fisheries on the world stage having invested considerably in the venue. We recognise the importance of supporting these events through financial contribution, expert staff and bio-security. Angling is an important, sustainable economic driver for rural and coastal communities, and the angling sector contributes almost €1 billion to the Irish economy every year and supports over 11,000 Irish jobs. These World Championships will provide a significant and welcome boost to the local economy. We wish all the competitors the best of luck!”

The 2025 championship is expected to generate over 2,000 bed nights for the region, providing a welcome boost to local businesses and reinforcing Inniscarra’s reputation as a world-class angling destination.