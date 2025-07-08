Public Consultation today on Preferred Route Corridor for the Cork to Kinsale Greenway

8 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting members of the public to participate in the third public consultation for the Cork to Kinsale Greenway. The purpose of this non-statutory public consultation is to display and present the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor and to invite feedback.

Funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) Greenway Programme, the project aims to provide a greenway between Cork City and Kinsale, and a link to future greenways in West Cork.

The project is currently nearing completion of Phase 2, the Option Selection process. In Autumn 2024, the second public consultation was held, which presented the Route Corridor options that had been identified, and the third non-statutory public consultation is now live. S

There will also be three in-person public consultation events where members of the public are invited to view the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor, meet the project team and provide feedback.

Each of the public events will take place from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at the following locations:

Riverstick Community Centre, Riverstick on Tuesday the 8 th July

Acton’s Hotel, Kinsale on Tuesday the 15 th of July

of July Viaduct Restaurant & Bar, Old Bandon Road on Tuesday the 22nd of July

Welcoming the next step in progressing the greenway, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley said, “This is a significant project that aims to provide a sustainable, accessible, safe and attractive Greenway for locals and visitors to travel between two important destinations. Identifying the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor is a major milestone in the progression of the project. I encourage landowners within the corridor to participate in this public consultation, it is important to meet with the project team and express your views on the greenway.”

The public consultation is now open online at www.corkkinsalegreenway.ie until the 15th of August 2025.