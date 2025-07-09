The Cost of Dental Implants in Ireland: What You Need to Know

9 July 2025

By Roger Kennedy

Dental implants have revolutionised the way we approach missing teeth. With a natural look and feel, they provide a permanent solution that can dramatically improve oral health, function, and self-esteem. However, in Ireland, the cost of dental implants is a significant factor that patients must consider before undergoing treatment. This read explores the average prices, what affects those costs, and why the investment may be worthwhile.

What Are Dental Implants?

Dental implants are titanium-based artificial roots that are surgically embedded into the jawbone to anchor dental restorations such as crowns, dentures, or bridges. Over time, the implant fuses with the bone in a process called osseointegration, providing a strong and stable base for the replacement tooth. Unlike dentures, implants do not shift or require removal, making them a long-term solution for missing teeth.

Average Cost of Dental Implants in Ireland

In Ireland, the cost of a single dental implant in Dublin and other counties typically ranges between €1,500 and €3,000. However, this price can increase depending on several factors, including the need for bone grafting, the number of implants, and the type of crown or prosthetic used.

Here’s a rough breakdown of costs:

Initial consultation: €50–€150

Dental implant (surgical placement): €1,200–€2,000

Abutment and crown: €800–€1,500

Total per implant: €2,000–€3,500

Keep in mind that these figures are general estimates. Some clinics may offer package deals or flexible payment plans, while others may include additional charges for imaging, sedation, or post-op care.

What Affects the Cost of Dental Implants?

There are several variables that can influence the final price you pay for dental implants in Ireland:

Number of Implants Required

The most obvious factor is the number of implants you need. A single tooth replacement is less expensive than a full arch. Full mouth implants (also known as All-on-4 or All-on-6 systems) can cost upwards of €12,000–€20,000 per jaw.

Bone Grafting or Sinus Lift Procedures

Some patients do not have enough bone density to support implants. In such cases, a bone graft or sinus lift may be needed, costing an additional €400–€2,000.

Type of Crown or Prosthetic

Crowns can be made from different materials, such as porcelain, ceramic, or zirconia. Premium materials add to the cost, but often provide better aesthetics and longevity.

Clinic Location and Reputation

Dental clinics in Dublin and other major cities may charge more than rural practices due to higher overhead costs. Reputable clinics with experienced implantologists may also charge more, reflecting the quality of care and results.

Aftercare and Warranty

Some clinics include aftercare, cleaning sessions, or follow-up appointments in their fees. Others may charge extra. A warranty on the implant can also affect pricing.

Is Dental Implant Treatment Covered by Insurance or PRSI?

In general, dental implants are not covered by the PRSI Dental Benefit Scheme in Ireland. They are considered a cosmetic treatment, despite their functional and health benefits. However, there are exceptions:

Some private health insurance plans may partially reimburse the cost of dental implants, particularly if tooth loss was due to an accident or medical condition. It’s important to check with your provider.

Tax relief is available under the Med 2 form, allowing you to claim back 20% of the cost of non-routine dental treatments, including implants. This can significantly reduce your out-of-pocket expenses.

Are Dental Implants Cheaper Abroad?

It’s not uncommon for Irish residents to travel abroad for dental tourism, especially to countries like Hungary, Turkey, or Poland, where dental implants can cost as little as €800–€1,200. However, there are risks associated with overseas treatment:

-Lack of follow-up care

-Differences in medical standards

-Travel costs and time off work

-Difficulty in legal recourse if complications arise

In contrast, having your dental implants placed in Ireland ensures easier access to your dentist for adjustments, emergencies, or long-term care.

Why Dental Implants Are Worth the Investment

Although dental implants carry a significant upfront cost, they offer exceptional long-term value:

Durable

Implants can last 20+ years or even a lifetime with ideal care, making them a cost-effective solution compared to dentures or bridges, which need periodic replacement.

Better Oral Health

Implants help preserve the jawbone, prevent shifting of adjacent teeth, and improve bite strength. They don’t rely on neighbouring teeth for support, as traditional bridges do.

Enhanced Aesthetics and Confidence

Implants feel, look and work like natural teeth. They eliminate the embarrassment of loose dentures and give users the confidence to eat, speak, and smile freely.

Better Quality of Life

From chewing food properly to maintaining facial structure, implants can significantly improve a patient’s lifestyle and self-esteem.

Choosing the Right Implant Dentist in Ireland

Not all dentists are equal when it comes to implant surgery. Here are tips for selecting a qualified provider:

Check qualifications – The dentist should have specialised training or certification in implantology.

Ask about experience – How many implant procedures have they performed? Do they have before-and-after photos?

Read reviews – Look for testimonials and online reviews from previous patients.

Evaluate the clinic – Cleanliness, technology used (e.g., 3D scanning), and staff professionalism all matter.

Request a detailed treatment plan – A trustworthy dentist will provide a breakdown of all costs, timelines, and procedures involved.

How to Finance Dental Implants in Ireland

Given the cost, many patients explore financing options, such as:

Interest-free payment plans – Offered by many clinics over 6–24 months.

Personal loans – Available through banks or credit unions.

Credit cards – Used carefully, this can spread the cost if paid off within a 0% interest promotional period.

Medical loans or healthcare financing providers – Companies that specialise in financing dental and cosmetic procedures.

Make sure to compare terms and interest rates before committing.

The Takeaway

Dental implants in Ireland represent a significant financial investment, typically ranging from €2,000 to €3,500 per tooth. While the upfront costs may be daunting, implants offer unmatched durability, function, and aesthetics compared to other tooth replacement options. By understanding the factors that influence cost—and exploring tax relief or financing options—patients can make informed decisions that prioritise their oral health and overall wellbeing.

Whether you need a single implant or a full-mouth restoration, consult a reputable dental professional to assess your needs, discuss pricing transparently, and create a personalised treatment plan that works for you. In the end, a healthy, confident smile is priceless.