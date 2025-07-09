New look at Gurranabraher Credit Union on Bakers Road

9 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Gurranabraher Credit Union’s main branch on Bakers Road debuted a vibrant new look recently, offering their members a new and innovative approach. The updated branding includes a modern logo and sleek design elements, reflecting the credit union’s commitment to innovation and customer service. Members can look forward to a more user-friendly experience both in-person and online.

With an ice cream van, facepainting and music from Red FM’s Colm O’Sullivan, the launch party was a huge success, drawing in a large crowd of excited members and community members alike. The Kabin Crew was the main attraction at the event, cutting the ribbon on the newly refurbished GCU Bakers Road branch. Drawing on the valuable feedback from the GCU 2024 Members Survey, the team created a dedicated private meeting space for members to discuss their financial needs in a comfortable and confidential setting. This new space is just one of the many enhancements GCU has made to better serve their members and community.

Recognising the increase in young families in the area and in order to meet their needs, GCU created a kid’s zone with a busy board and vibrant wall graphic. This addition aims to make the banking experience more family-friendly and convenient for members with young children. GCU continues to prioritise member satisfaction and innovation in their services.

Additionally, GCU has made improvements to their online banking services to provide members with more convenient options for managing their finances. This commitment to innovation and member satisfaction sets GCU apart as a leader in the financial industry.

To tie in with the launch, GCU are offering members who are first-time borrowers a special low loan rate for the month for a limited time only, see gcul.ie for more.

Clare Neville, Marketing & Business Development Manager, at GCU said:

“A project that has been in the works for quite some time, we are very excited to be launching our fresh new look and welcome members, new and old, into our newly refurbished Bakers Road branch. We value our members and took on board their feedback from our 2024 Members Survey. It was clear that privacy in branch was an issue, and we are delighted to now be able to offer our members a private meeting space where they can discuss their financial needs in a confidential setting. This new addition is just one of the many ways we are continuously striving to improve our services and meet the needs of our valued members.”