Cork EUROSPAR Supermarkets recognised as Best in Class

9 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Four local Cork EUROSPAR Supermarkets have been recognised with a prestigious EUROSPAR Customer First Programme Award, celebrating their outstanding commitment to community-focused retailing.

The EUROSPAR Customer First Programme is a benchmark for operational excellence across the EUROSPAR network. These awards are among the most respected in the grocery retail sector, and Shane Jones’ EUROSPAR Cobh, Barry Co-Op EUROSPAR Whitegate, Drinagh Co-Op EUROSPAR Skibbereen and Kevin Day’s EUROSPAR Whitegate are proud to be 2025 recipients.

Commenting on the achievement, Peter Dwan, EUROSPAR Sales Director, said: “EUROSPAR retailers consistently strive for excellence in every aspect of their service—both to their customers and the communities they serve. Meeting the high standards of the Customer First Programme demonstrates their leadership in the retail industry and their dedication to exceeding customer expectations. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them on this well-deserved recognition.”

EUROSPAR Retailers and colleagues from all around Ireland recently gathered to celebrate their achievements at the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co. Kildare.