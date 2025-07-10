KYR: Free Travel Companion Pass

10 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Free Travel Scheme allows you to travel, free of charge, on public transport and some private bus and ferry services. Everyone aged 66 and over, living permanently in Ireland, can get the Free Travel Scheme. People with disabilities and carers aged under 66 may also qualify for Free Travel.

If you qualify for Free Travel and you are married, in a civil partnership or cohabiting, your partner may travel with you for free if you meet certain criteria. If you can’t travel alone for medical reasons, you may get Free Travel for a companion. This allows a person aged over 16 to travel with you for free.

People Aged Over 70

From September 2025, all people aged over 70 will be entitled to get a Free Travel Companion (FT+C) Public Services Card. This means someone aged 70 or over can have another person, aged 16 or older, including their spouse or partner, travel with them for free on all transport services provided as part of the Free Travel scheme.

If you are aged 70 years or over and you currently have a Free Travel ‘Personal’ (FT-P) PSC or ‘Spouse’ (FT+S) PSC, the DSP will write to you before September 2025 to explain how you can get the Free Travel Companion (FT+C) PSC:

If your PSC expires after 31 August 2025 a new PSC with FT+C (Free Travel Companion) on it will be sent to your home address. You don’t need to apply. The DSP will start to issue these (FT+C) PSCs from July 2025.

If your PSC has already expired or will expire before 1 September 2025, you will need to renew your PSC online or at a PSC Intreo Centre . At that point, a new PSC (FT+C) will be sent to your home address.

People Aged Under 70:

If you are aged under 70 and have Free travel you can apply for a companion pass by completing the relevant application form. To qualify for an under 70 companion pass, you will need to be medically assessed as unfit to travel alone. For further information you should contact your local Citizens Information Centre.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie