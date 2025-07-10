Celebrating 50 Years of Citizens Information

10 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

In 2025, we proudly celebrate 50 years of the Citizens Information Network, a service that has consistently empowered the people of Ireland with access to clear, impartial, and vital information, advice, and advocacy.

The journey began in the early 1970s when the National Social Service Council, working with local community groups, recognized a pressing need to bridge the widening gap between the public and the often-complex web of State services. Many people struggled – and continue to struggle – to understand their rights and entitlements, particularly with the growing shift toward digital platforms.

This vision took a significant step forward at the “Right to Know” conference in February 1974 in Dún Laoghaire, where Minister Frank Cluskey committed to funding a nationwide information network.

On July 8th, 1975, the first 25 Citizens Information Centres were officially registered. By the end of that year, the network had expanded to 33, and by 1979, it had grown to 83 centres nationwide.

Now, the Citizens Information Network comprises:

8 Regional Citizens Information Service companies, serving geographical areas across the country: South Munster, North Munster, North Dublin, Dublin South, North Connacht & Ulster, North Leinster, South Connacht, South Leinster

The Citizens Information Phone Service (CIPS), also based in Cork, offers nationwide support.

With 12 physical offices in Cork and Kerry, and 90 offices nationally, the network continues to offer face-to-face assistance on a wide range of topics.

In 2024 alone, Citizens Information nationwide handled 767,168 queries:

South Munster CIS dealt with 88,711 queries across its offices in Cork and Kerry.

What People Ask About

45% of all queries are related to social welfare.

Other major areas include employment, housing, education, health, and migration.

Behind every number is a story, and here are just a few comments from those who have benefited from contacting our service:

“My wife and I were very relieved to get the info we needed to plan our retirement with regards to our pension entitlements”

“As a migrant, I’ve used the service since I was an asylum seeker. I was never ignored or discriminated against.”

“Thank you for your help with the letter to recover unpaid wages owed to me so I could move on and get back on my feet with a new job.”

“I am a single mum and I have been dealing with multiple crises over a long period of time. This office has helped me step by step to slowly rebuild a life for myself and my daughter.”

Our services include providing information on rights, entitlements, and responsibilities; assistance with understanding and completing applications for social welfare payments, medical cards, Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) complaints, Residential Tenancy Board (RTB) issues, and housing support (including social housing and HAP); as well as representation at the Social Welfare Appeals Office, RTB, WRC, and other relevant bodies.

As we reflect on this milestone, we remember the dedicated people who built this service in Cork and Kerry over the last 50 years and the countless individuals who have walked through our doors seeking help. Their trust drives us forward.

We remain committed to a future where every person in Ireland has access to free, confidential, impartial, and high-quality information, advice, and advocacy—no matter their circumstances.

You can visit www.citizensinformation.ie, drop into your local Citizens Information Centre in Cork or Kerry, or call the Citizens Information Phone Service at 0818 07 4000.