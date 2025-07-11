Musgrave Podcast profiles its ‘La Rousse Foods’ business

11 July 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Musgrave is a large brand in Ireland. For historical reasons (a Cork founder) its locus of management is in Cork, spread between the Ballycurreen (off Airport Hill) and Tramore Road. The Irish success story is in control of the SuperValu and Centra brands nationwide; some of the stores being franchises, while others are directly controlled. Musgrave also has other brands including its own food manufacturers, such as La Rousse Foods which is acquired in 2017.

Musgrave has unveiled another 4 episodes of its magazine style podcast. It’s called Growing Good Business, which is one of Musgraves slogans. The podcast was hard to find: Musgrave have a habit of not including their brand name in their products. For example, when I visit SuperValu I often have to wait while a customer ahead of me searches their phone for the “SuperValu” app to load their loyalty card. There is no result, the cashier then provides the hint that the app is actually called “RealRewards” so the word SuperValu wont find it in a search. Now, with Musgraves Podcast, there is the same issue, if you search your podcast app for “Musgrave(s)”, there is no result, instead it shows up when you search for “Growing Good Business”. When the powers that be read this it might help them change, and might save me 60 seconds at the till!

Now, back on topic, the new series explores key themes that reflect Musgrave’s strategic priorities and values:

Food Leadership

Innovation & Technology

Inclusion & Diversity

Sustainability

Listeners will hear from Musgrave colleagues at every level of the business – from senior leadership to operational roles – working in stores, distribution centres, and offices in Dublin, Cork, Wicklow, and Meath.

In the praiseworthy magazine-style format, interviews were recorded both in-studio and on-location, offering an authentic sounding listening experience. The first episode, launched on 26th June, focuses on Food Leadership – highlighting Musgrave’s passion for quality produce, culinary innovation, and the people driving Ireland’s food culture forward.

In a statement, Edel Clancy, Director of Corporate Affairs at Musgrave, said of the Podcast:

“We’re delighted to launch the second series of Growing Good Business, continuing to spotlight the extraordinary talent and innovation within our business. This series captures the breadth and depth of Musgrave – from food innovation and sustainability to inclusion and diversity – and celebrates the people who make our brands and retail partnerships so special. It’s a powerful way to share who we are and what we stand for, through the voices of our own colleagues.”

Patrick Haughey, Founder and Managing Director of AudioBrand, added:

“It’s been a pleasure to continue working with Musgrave on this one-of-a-kind project. Series two builds on everything we set out to do in the first series, while adding even more stories, perspectives, and energy from across the organisation. It’s a celebration of Musgrave’s people and purpose, and a brilliant example of audio storytelling in action.”

Episodes of ‘Growing Good Business’ will be published weekly and available to stream or download on all major podcast platforms, just remember to not search for Musgrave, as that’s not what it’s called.