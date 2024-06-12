12 June 2024

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

The importance of oral health cannot be underestimated. Good oral hygiene can prevent gum disease and tooth decay and improve quality of life. However, the dental industry in Ireland is facing a shortages of dentists. Unfortunately, the shortage of dentists in Ireland has left so many people without access to oral healthcare.

Is There a Shortage of Dentists in Ireland?

Yes, there is a shortage of dentists in Ireland. Free dental examination and extraction of teeth are available to medical card holders (aged 16 or over) through the Dental Treatment Service Scheme (DTSS). However, hundreds of dentists are dropping out of the Medical Card Scheme. That is why there is a shortage of public dentists.

From 2006 to 2022, there has been a 23% drop in the number of public dentists. Irish Times reports that there are 44 dentists per 100,000 people. The shortage of dentists may affect the quality of care provided to people. Inadequate access to dental health care can negatively affect oral health.

According to the Irish Dental Association (IRA) survey, many clinics have tried to hire a dentist, but 60% of these clinics could not find an experienced and knowledgeable dentist.

Ireland gets 200 new dentists every year. And many dentists are retiring. However, the country needs more than 500 new dentists every year to meet the growing demand and replace retiring dentists. Therefore, there are not enough dentists to replace the dentists who are retiring and those who are leaving the public sector.

Why Is There a Shortage of Dentists in Ireland?

Want to address the shortage of dentists in Ireland? It is essential to understand its root causes. The shortage of dentists could be due to the increasing number of dentists dropping out of the Medical Care Scheme according to smilehub.ie. It is also becoming difficult to find qualified dentists to replace the retiring ones from both the private and public sectors.

Continue reading to learn why there is a shortage of dentists in Ireland:

Lack of Dental Graduates

There has not been significant investment in dental schools in Ireland for several decades. That is why these dental schools are not producing enough dentists to meet the growing population in Ireland. In addition, some of the dentists, who graduate from these dental schools, do not practice in Ireland. They are more likely to leave the country after graduation.

Legislation to Regulation Dentistry

The decisions of the past Governments can also be blamed for the shortage of dentists in Ireland. For instance, dental nurses were not eligible for work permits in Ireland. That is why non-EEA dental nurses cannot get work permits to work in Ireland.

Rising Dental Costs

The Government increased its Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS) payments. However, the new payments are not enough to cover all of the expenses of dentists. Additionally, dentists can only provide free dental examinations and unlimited tooth extractions under the DTSS. So, dentists are often forced to extract teeth that could be saved.

Changing Workforce Dynamics

There is an evergreen demand for dentists. However, many dentists struggle to meet the continuous demand for dental care. Many dentists have to work long hours in a high-stress environment. It is, therefore, very difficult to attract young people.

How to Alleviate the Shortage of Dentists in Ireland?

Irish people are struggling with the rising cost of living. And oral health care requires high out-of-pocket expenses. That is why basic dental care is now financially out of reach for many people. The rising cost of living could lead to deterioration in oral health in the country. So, it is crucial to alleviate the shortage of dentists.

Here’s how to alleviate the shortage of dentists in Ireland:

Overhaul Medical Card Scheme

It is not a secret that the medical card scheme (DTSS) is failing. Why? The number of medical card holders under the DTSS has gone down in the past ten years. So, there should be a commitment and plan to overhaul the medical card scheme under the DTSS.

Invest in Dental Schools

A lot of dentists are retiring and others are leaving the public sector. Investing in dental schools can help recruit and retain dentists. These dental schools should offer compressive and rigorous programmes. These programmes should equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to become competent dentists.

Work Permit Reforms

There are so many non-EEA citizens looking for work as dentists in Ireland. However, they cannot move to Ireland. Why? Because they know that they will not get work permits. Some of these people are experienced and qualified dentists. So, there should be reform for work permit rules for these citizens.

The Government should invest in the key areas of dentistry to prevent the declining oral health in the country. If the Government does not take the necessary actions to alleviate the shortage of dentists, the decline of oral health will worsen. People, who are more likely to be affected, are those struggling with high costs of living.

Who Is Suffering Most from the Shortage of Dentists?

Children are suffering the most from the shortage of dentists in Ireland. According to the Dental Association, more than 100,000 children did not receive school dental screening in 2023. In fact, there are backlogs of around 10 years. And many parents cannot afford to take their children to private dentists.

Final Thoughts

The shortage of dentists in Ireland demands urgent action and collaboration from healthcare stakeholders, educational institutions and the Government. The Government can invest in dental education and expand training programs to alleviate the shortage of dentists. The Irish Government should ensure its citizens have access to quality dental care.