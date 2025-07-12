Cork Business Association’s wishlist for Government’s Budget 2026 to Sustain City Centre Growth

12 July 2025

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Business Association (CBA) submitted a comprehensive set of proposals for Budget 2026 to support the business community,

Dave O’Brien, President of Cork Business Association and Head of Tax at Xeinadin, said that while there has been positive momentum in recent months, key challenges must be addressed in Budget 2026 to protect the vibrancy and sustainability of Cork City’s business community.

“Kent Station has never looked better,” he wrote, referencing the newly operational platforms and the wider Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme. “Projects like the Cork Luas and the long-awaited M28 motorway to Ringaskiddy are also gathering momentum, thanks in part to continued advocacy from the business community.”

However, O’Brien noted that despite this momentum, more work is needed to address underlying challenges.

“Bold decisions are needed now. We are calling on Government to take positive action on housing, to increase Garda numbers in the city centre, to alleviate the increasing cost of doing business to save further closures, and to prioritise investment in key transport infrastructure.”

Cost of doing business and tax reform:

Among the CBA’s most urgent concerns is the soaring cost of doing business – especially for the hospitality and SME sectors, which remain under strain.

In light of continued closures, the CBA has called on the Government to follow through on its commitment to reduce VAT for food-related services.

On the topic of minimum wage increases, the CBA supports the principle of a living wage but warns that without State supports, SMEs will be disproportionately burdened. It urges the Government to introduce mechanisms to protect these businesses while continuing wage reform.

It also recommends clarity and legislative change around Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) on staff entertainment, which currently disadvantages smaller businesses when compared to large multinationals.

CBA also highlighted that businesses are struggling to meet the increasing costs of energy. They are asking Government to conduct a full review into market charges associated with energy bills, including the Imperfection charges, the Supplier Capacity charges, TUOS Service charges, Capacity charges and the DUOS Day/Night charges.

Insurance costs also remain a major concern, with the CBA urging the Government to improve market competition and underwriting capacity.

Furthermore, the CBA is advocating for improvements to tax relief schemes that support business ownership and succession. This includes adjustments to Entrepreneur Relief—such as increasing the €1 million lifetime limit to a “per project” basis—and clearer Revenue guidance on valuations in succession planning.

Other suggestions include reducing Capital Gains Tax from 33% to 20% to align with EU averages, and refinements to the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS) to better support early-stage companies and mitigate investor risk

Housing

The housing crisis features as the number one priority in the CBA’s recommendations. The Association states that despite various Government interventions, significant gaps remain in housing delivery, especially in Cork City.

“There needs to be a move away from a piecemeal, politically driven approach toward a long-term, evidence-based housing strategy,” the submission states.

The CBA outlines a number of targeted proposals, including: Expanding the Living City Initiative by relaxing eligibility criteria (e.g., extending building date limits and removing income caps); introducing a new Apartment Living Initiative to incentivise the construction of modern apartment blocks; adjusting tax treatment to make refurbishment and redevelopment projects more financially viable; and enhancing the Help to Buy scheme to include renovations of vacant or derelict properties.

The CBA also identifies technical changes to the EIIS and rental income taxation that could stimulate private investment in housing, particularly in urban areas.

On the Croí Cónaithe Cities scheme, which aims to bridge the viability gap in apartment construction, the CBA notes that while the grant model is well-intentioned, the timing of payments presents financing difficulties for many developers. They are encouraging the Government to explore more flexible mechanisms, particularly for small and mid-sized developers.

“If the Government fails to act decisively now, re-election will be a tough ask,” the proposal says.

Security

CBA applauded support and funding for initiatives they developed over the past year to make Cork the safest and cleanest city —such as their Cleaning and Greening programme (a city centre wide street by street tidy up) and the introduction of Community Safety Wardens pilot—launched in partnership with the Department of Justice, Cork City Council and An Garda Síochána. “These initiatives are helping to make Cork a more attractive and welcoming place for businesses, residents and visitors alike.”

However the CBA says the city needs a significant increase in Gardaí numbers. The submission also calls for a review of the current court system to explore alternatives to having guards on duty being held up in court all day—such as the use of affidavits—that could help return more Gardaí to front-line duties in the city centre.

Throughout the submission, the CBA underlines its commitment to partnership with local and national Government to ensure that Cork City continues to develop as a vibrant, livable, and economically resilient city – a city that is growing at a faster rate that any other in the country.

“We’re proud of what has been achieved over the past year through collaboration,” O’Brien said, “but Budget 2026 presents an opportunity to take practical steps that will support small businesses, increase housing supply, and enhance public safety. These changes will help ensure Cork’s momentum is maintained. The time for incremental adjustments has passed. What we need now is bold, transformative policy intervention.”

As Cork City continues to grow, the message from its business leaders is clear: support us now—or risk stalling the momentum we’ve worked so hard to build.

See www.corkbusiness.ie