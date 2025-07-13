Social Welfare Payments Following A Death

13 July 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Some social welfare payments can continue after someone dies. The Department of Social Protection has guidelines on payments after the death of a claimant or a dependant.

Death of the person claiming a social welfare payment

When someone who was getting a social welfare payment dies, their spouse, civil partner or cohabitant may get 6 weeks of this payment after the death. It will be paid at the same weekly rate your late spouse, civil partner or cohabitant was getting.

The following payments can be paid for 6 weeks after death:

State Pension (Non-Contributory) or State Pension (Contributory)

Jobseeker’s Benefit or Jobseeker’s Allowance

Illness Benefit

Disability Allowance

Invalidity Pension

Blind Pension

Carer’s Benefit or Carer’s Allowance

Farm Assist

Injury Benefit or Incapacity Supplement

Working Family Payment

Back to Work Family Dividend

To qualify, your spouse’s, civil partner’s or cohabitant’s social welfare payment must have included a payment for you (an Increase for a Qualified Adult) or you are getting one of the payments listed above in your own right.

In all cases you must inform the Department of Social Protection of the death of the person claiming the payment.

Death of a dependant

If you are getting a social welfare payment that includes a payment (Increase for a Qualified Adult) for your late spouse, civil partner or cohabitant, you will continue to get the same rate of payment for 6 weeks after their death.

If your child dies, the Child Support Payment (previously called an Increase for a Qualified Child, or IQC) on your social welfare payment will continue for 6 weeks, if the child was included in your payment. Contact the section of the Department of Social Protection responsible for your payment.

Where there is one qualified child on a One-Parent Family Payment (OFP) and that child dies, the OFP and IQC will continue for 6 weeks.

Where a person being cared for dies

Payment of Carer’s Allowance (full or half-rate) continues to be made for 12 weeks after the death of the person you were caring for. Payment of Carer’s Benefit continues to be made for 6 weeks after the death of the person you were caring for.

If you are getting Carer’s Allowance (full or half-rate) on behalf of a spouse, civil partner or cohabitant and that person dies, you can continue to get Carer’s Allowance for 12 weeks plus any of the payments listed above (if in payment to that person) for 6 weeks after the date of death. If you were getting Carer’s Benefit, you continue to get it for 6 weeks and any payments your spouse or partner was getting.

Domiciliary Care Allowance continues to be paid for 3 months in cases where the child being cared for has died.

Rates

You will be paid at the same weekly rate that was in payment before the death.

How to apply

To apply for a payment after a death, you should contact the section responsible for the payment within the Department of Social Protection, as soon as possible following the death. (For example, if the person who died was getting a State Pension, you need to get in touch with the Pension Section of the Department). Staff in your local Intreo Centre or Social Welfare Branch Office can advise if you are not sure where to contact.

Enclose the death certificate (if available) or a death notice from a newspaper with your application. A cheque will be sent to you. Keep your own record of the pension claim or reference number for future reference.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie