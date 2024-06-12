Tesla Cybertruck coming to Cork next week

12 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tesla is pronounced as Tezz-lah, not Tess-lah is an exciting eCar brand with a famous founder Elon Musk, but so far there are few of their vehicles on Irish roads

Tesla’s iconic Cybertruck, which has already been touring in the UK this summer, then it headed to Dublin. It will now will complete its Odyssey by coming to Cork next week from 17th-24th June.

Cybertruck has been displayed in over 100 locations in 20 countries as Europe’s first look at the iconic vehicle. Open to the public at Tesla Centre Cork (located in East Cork – just off the Cork to Carrigtoohill dual carriageway), visitors will be able to meet the vehicle and learn more about its unique specs, features and innovative engineering. Attendees can book test drives with the award-winning Model Y and Upgraded Model 3. If your outlet would like a chance for a private session with the Cybertruck for filming and photography or would like for me to send vertical videos, please get in touch.

Anyone looking to attend can RSVP to attend at https://www.tesla.com/en_gb/event/cybertruck-odyssey-at-tesla-cork

Tesla has also set up an online shop for Cybertruck merchandise at https://shop.tesla.com/en_gb/category/cyber

What are automotive and tech media saying about Cybertruck?

Above: Mr. EV Ireland Derek Reilly has reviewed the vehicle on YouTube

Better utility than a truck, more performance than a sportscar, Cyberpunk sensibility

“Cybertruck’s futuristic design draws inspiration from cyberpunk aesthetics, notably showcased in the movies Blade Runner and The Spy Who Loved Me. Its exterior shell is made from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel which helps protect against dents and dings and long-term corrosion, providing protection beyond industry standards. Cybertruck’s performance variant named Cyberbeast goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, while maintaining high-speed stability.

Standard Adaptive Air Suspension delivers millisecond adjustments to optimize both ride and handling. With steer-by-wire and rear steering, Cyberbeast offers the handling of a sportscar and a better turning circle than most sedans. Inside the cargo bed, you can find two 120V power outlets and one 240V outlet, to plug in wherever you go. For the first time, Tesla Power share technology enables bidirectional power transfer to charge any device, other electric vehicles, and even power a home via the charger port.”

Deliveries have started in North-America

Cybertruck is manufactured in Tesla’s Giga Factory in Austin, Texas and deliveries to customers in North America started early December 2023. While production ramp up will take time, Tesla will be focusing on North America, the main volume market for pick-up trucks. Cybertruck is currently not available in Europe and timescales for deliveries outside of North America have yet to be announced.

Learn more about Cybertruck: tesla.com/Cybertruck