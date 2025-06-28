28 June 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Know your rights: Additional Needs Payment

What is the Additional Needs Payment?

The Additional Needs Payment is a payment to help you with an expense that you cannot pay from your weekly income. You may get an Additional Needs Payment, if you are working and on a low income, or getting a social welfare payment. When you apply for the payment, your income and circumstances will be assessed to find out if you qualify. You can make a paper application or apply on-line. You can get a form from your local CIC.

What can I get the Additional Needs Payment for?

You can get the Additional Needs Payment to help you with an expense that you cannot pay from your weekly income. For example:

An increase in your fuel or electricity costs

Essential repairs to property, including, replacing household appliances and furniture

Funeral costs

Deposits for private rented accommodation

Bedding and cooking utensils, if you are setting up home for the first time

Food, clothing and shelter after an emergency event such as a fire or flood

Recurring travel costs to hospital for appointments, or for visiting a relative in hospital or prison

Prams, buggies, cots, or essential child safety equipment

This is not a complete list, other expenses can be covered too.

How does one qualify for an Additional Needs Payment?

To qualify for an Additional Needs Payment, you must live in Ireland and have an income below the ‘weekly household income’ limit for your household size e.g. €504 for a single person, €604 for a couple with no children. The amount increases for families e.g. €806 for a family with 2 children, €907 if there are 3 children and €998 if there are 4 children and so on.

When you apply for an Additional Needs Payment your application will be assessed by a Community Welfare Officer (CWO). The CWO will take into account your weekly household income, your savings and investments, your household expenses and the type of assistance you need. They will look at your circumstances and decide if you qualify for the payment.

In some cases, the CWO can provide a payment if your income is above the weekly household income limit, but it will depend on your circumstances.

How much is an Additional Needs Payment?

There is no set rate for an Additional Needs Payment. The amount you get will depend on your circumstances and what you need help with.

How can I apply for the Additional Needs Payment?

You can apply online through MyWelfare.ie. To apply online, you will need a verified MyGovID account. Alternatively, you can complete a paper application form. You can post your application for an Additional Needs Payment or make an appointment with your local CWO, if you prefer.

If you post your application, the CWO may issue a payment or arrange an appointment to meet with you.

Where can I get an ANP application form?

You can download and fill-in the application form for an Additional Needs Payment (SWA1) and send it to your local Community Welfare Service. If you are applying for help with funeral costs you will need to fill in SWA1 and SWA5 for help with funeral costs. You can get a form from your local Citizens Information Centre and they will help you to complete it, if you need assistance

You can also get application forms at your local Community Welfare Service and fill it in there.

For general information about the Community Welfare Service and application forms phone: 0818 60 70 80

What supporting documentation will I need to provide when I apply?

You will need some of the following to apply:

PPS number for you and people in your family that are dependent on you such as your partner or children

Proof of your identity such as Public Services Card , Driving Licence or Passport

Proof of address such as a household bill

Proof of residency such as an Irish Residence Permit (IRP) or EU/EEA passport or national ID card

Proof of income and financial situation such as payslips and bank statements

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie