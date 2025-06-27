27 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tánaiste appoints Deputy Colm Burke as first ever Fine Gael Cork spokesperson

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader, Simon Harris, has appointed Deputy Colm Burke as the party’s first ever spokesperson for Cork.

Making the announcement during a visit to Cork, the Tánaiste said:

“I’m delighted to appoint my colleague, Deputy Colm Burke, as our party’s first ever spokesperson for Cork.

“Colm will play a leading role in ensuring the issues that matter most to the people of Cork are front and centre of the Government’s agenda.

“There has been unprecedented investment in Cork in recent times – but I know that there are many challenges and issues that need to be fixed.

“As a former senator, minister and TD, Colm brings a wealth of experience to this role.

“One of the areas that must be prioritised is the delivery of a new taskforce for Cork.

“This is something that Government is working on and I think the example we have seen in Dublin shows that a taskforce will benefit businesses and communities alike.

“I want to finally congratulate Colm on his new role which I know he will take on with energy and vigour.”

Deputy Colm Burke said:

“I am delighted to have been appointed Fine Gael’s spokesperson for Cork. In recent years we have seen major growth in Cork as a place to live, work, and invest in, and we need to ensure the county and city are at their full potential.

“With our growing population, we need to look at the development of key infrastructure. Investment in our roads such as the Cork to Limerick Road, the Northern Distributor Road, along with the Cork City Northern Transport Project, are essential for Cork to thrive.

“I am committed to working with the businesses across Cork, who have given such vibrancy to the region. Our pharmaceutical, IT, and service industries are thriving, and we want to see new locations identified to ensure continued development of this industry and all businesses in Cork.

“I look forward to getting started on the work ahead.”