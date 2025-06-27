EAST CORK: Youghal Cllr elected as Mayor of County Cork for 2nd time

27 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Councillor Mary Linehan Foley Elected Mayor of the County of Cork

Independent Councillor Mary Linehan Foley has been elected as the new Mayor of the County of Cork. She was nominated by Councillor Alan Coleman and seconded by Councillor Patrick Gerard Murphy.

The Youghal native has been a public representative for 26 years. She was first elected to Cork Council Council in 2014 and served as Mayor of the County of Cork from 2020 until 2021. She began her political career in 1999 when she was elected to Youghal Town Council following in the footsteps of her father Paddy Linehan who was a member of the town council for 46 years.

Mayor Linehan Foley was born and raised in Youghal where she lives with her husband John. They have five children and six grandchildren.

At the Annual Meeting of Cork County Council, Mayor Linehan Foley thanked her family and expressed her pride in taking up the role of Mayor for the second time.

“The world was a very different place in June 2020 when I last had the honour of being Mayor of the County of Cork. The roads were deserted and all meetings took place online. I am really looking forward to a more personal connection with my fellow elected members this time around and meeting communities in every part of County Cork. My key priority is to advocate for the entire county. I have seen the positive impact that investment can bring to a town or a village. The Youghal Boardwork, the Midleton to Youghal Greenway and investment in tourism sites such as the Clock Gate Tower have been transformative for Youghal. I am committed to securing further investment in tourism, not only in Youghal and East Cork but right across the county.”

Mayor Linehan Foley is a member of Cork County Council’s Housing and Tourism SPCs. She is also a member of the HSE Regional Forum South.

“As a member of the Housing SPC, I am committed to ensuring that we continue to increase the supply of housing and the infrastructure needed to support those homes regardless of whether they are social, affordable or on the private market. I believe that working positively with the Council and stakeholders that much can be achieved. In addition, I will be prioritising improvements in our transport network. This includes advocating for the upgrade of the N25 between Youghal and Midleton, promoting greater use of rail services, and enhancing public transport links from our towns and villages to key commuter hubs in Midleton and Mallow.”

Councillor Ian Doyle, Fianna Fáil elected member for the Mallow/Kanturk Local Electoral Area has been elected as Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork.