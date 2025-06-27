CBA needs new people

27 June 2025

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

CBA Invites New Voices to Join Board and Executive Team

Call Out for Business Leaders to Help Shape Cork City’s Future

The Cork Business Association (CBA) is inviting expressions of interest from senior business leaders in the city to join its Board of Directors and Executive Team, as the organisation continues to develop initiatives and influence policy for Cork City centre.

Following a year of internal restructuring, growth of the organisation, and renewed strategic focus, the CBA is now actively seeking new voices, perspectives, and expertise that reflect the evolving and diverse business community of Cork City. These voluntary positions offer a unique opportunity to play a hands-on role in shaping the city’s future.

A position on the Board of Directors is now open to senior leaders who want to contribute at a strategic level. The CBA Board oversees the direction of the organisation and supports its Executive, committees, and office team in delivering on its mission to make Cork the best place to do business, visit, live, and work. Currently board members include Dave O’Brien of Xeinadin, Aaron Mansworth of Trigon Hotels, Niamh Murphy of ETC – the Events Tourism & Communications Agency, Eoin O’Sullivan of M&P O’Sullivan, and past CEO of CBA Lawrence Owens.

“We’re looking for changemakers for the board — people with a passion for Cork City and a willingness to get involved,” said Dave O’Brien, President of Cork Business Association. “Our board needs to reflect the dynamism of our business community, and we’re especially eager to welcome fresh ideas and diverse perspectives.”

In tandem with its board callout, the CBA is also seeking motivated individuals to join its Executive Team — a vital group that works closely with the CBA office to develop and implement campaigns, events, and business initiatives across the city.

Executive members are encouraged to bring their skills to one or more of CBA’s committees, including Safe & Clean, Cork City 2030, Retail, Tourism, Hospitality, Marketing, Sustainability, and Infrastructure.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to make a real impact on the future of Cork City,” said O’Brien. “We’re looking for doers — people who bring energy, experience, and a willingness to get involved for the betterment of the city.”

If you are a senior professional or business owner based in Cork City and are passionate about contributing to a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable future for Cork, the CBA wants to hear from you.

To express your interest in either the Board of Directors or Executive Team, please contact the CBA Office at info@corkbusiness.ie. For more see corkbusiness.ie.