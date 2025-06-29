29 June 2025
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Cork County Council has officially opened new tourist display rooms at Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven. Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan, Deputising for the Mayor of the County of Cork; Tánaiste Simon Harris TD; Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development, Jerry Buttimer TD; and Minister of State at the Department of Children, Disability and Equality, Hildegarde Naughton TD; cut the ribbon on the new space at a special event on Friday, June 27th.
The iconic tourist attraction underwent extensive essential restoration during 2023 and 2024. The work focused on protecting and conserving the casemate building which houses the fort’s primary tourist exhibitions.
In October 2024, Costello Masonry Conservation Limited and Cork County Council were awarded first prize in the Specialist or Specialist Services Contract at the Irish Construction Excellence Awards. Since then, Cork County Council and local volunteers have collaborated to fully commission the casement block with new exhibitions.
The exhibitions showcase the history of Camden Fort Meagher and also pay tribute to local community volunteers who began reclaiming and restoring the fort in 2010, spearheading its transformation into an award-winning site.
Camden Fort Meagher dates back to 1550 with the present fort upgraded in the late 1700s and 1800s to support the naval defence of Cork Harbour. It is recognised as one of the finest remaining examples in the world of a classical coastal artillery fort.
Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Minister for Defence, Simon Harris said, “Camden Fort Meagher is a place of national historical significance and a powerful symbol of Ireland’s military and maritime heritage. Its restoration is a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration between local communities and Government. These new exhibitions will deepen public understanding of our shared past while enhancing the visitor experience for all. I commend Cork County Council, the volunteers, and all involved in bringing this vision to life.”
Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities and with responsibility for Rural Transport, Jerry Buttimer TD said, “The transformation of Camden Fort Meagher is a shining example of community spirit and strategic investment working hand in hand. The fort not only tells the story of our nation’s past, but also embodies the power of local volunteers and the value of community-led regeneration. These new display rooms will serve as a focal point for tourism, education, and civic pride for generations to come.”
Camden Fort Meagher is open to the public from April to October, Wednesday to Sunday and on Bank Holidays Mondays, it will be open 7 days a week during July and August. It is accessible by public transport on Route 220 and tickets can be purchased at the entrance to the fort.