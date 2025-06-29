Cork County Council has officially opened new tourist display rooms at Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven. Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan, Deputising for the Mayor of the County of Cork; Tánaiste Simon Harris TD; Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development, Jerry Buttimer TD; and Minister of State at the Department of Children, Disability and Equality, Hildegarde Naughton TD; cut the ribbon on the new space at a special event on Friday, June 27th.

The iconic tourist attraction underwent extensive essential restoration during 2023 and 2024. The work focused on protecting and conserving the casemate building which houses the fort’s primary tourist exhibitions.

In October 2024, Costello Masonry Conservation Limited and Cork County Council were awarded first prize in the Specialist or Specialist Services Contract at the Irish Construction Excellence Awards. Since then, Cork County Council and local volunteers have collaborated to fully commission the casement block with new exhibitions.

The exhibitions showcase the history of Camden Fort Meagher and also pay tribute to local community volunteers who began reclaiming and restoring the fort in 2010, spearheading its transformation into an award-winning site.

Camden Fort Meagher dates back to 1550 with the present fort upgraded in the late 1700s and 1800s to support the naval defence of Cork Harbour. It is recognised as one of the finest remaining examples in the world of a classical coastal artillery fort.

Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan, Deputising for the Mayor of the County of Cork said,