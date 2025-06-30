Tánaiste cuts ribbon on Construction works at Church of Ireland’s “Carraig Centre” in Ballincollig

30 June 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tánaiste, Simon Harris, T.D. officially launched the construction works at the Carraig Centre, Ballincollig on Friday 27 June 2025.

A successful applicant to the Community Recognition Fund from the Department of Rural and Community Development, the Centre received €185,000 over three tranches of this fund. This funding has and will cover:

– Installing flexible wall partitions to create adaptable internal spaces, maximising the use of space for community groups. – Funding to build the North Walkway Canopy connecting the existing East Wing of the Carraig Centre (currently under refurbishment) to ensure all weather access. – Funding to cover the cost of refurbishing the West Wing of the Carraig Centre thereby creating additional community space at the centre. – The Carraig Centre have also secured grant funding through the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, through the Immigrant Investor Programme of €2 million which covers the major refurbishment cost.

Welcoming this news and the Tánaiste to Cork City for the launch, the Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Fergal Dennehy said: ‘I welcome the Tánaiste Simon Harris T.D. and Minister of State for the Department of Rural and Community Development and Gaeltacht, Jerry Buttimer T.D. to Ballincollig, as an indication of the Government’s commitment to community development in and across Cork City. He added, ‘The Carraig Centre is a professional, well managed, shared space that is open to all for the improvement of the quality of life for the people of Ballincollig and beyond. I take his opportunity to congratulate the Carrigrohane Union of Parishes on the progressive path you have taken in sharing this community facility way beyond your church community as an exemplar of social inclusion and community development.’

Rebecca Loughry, Director of Services, Corporate, Community and Cultural Affairs, Cork City Council said:

‘The Carraig Centre has continuously supported local community groups in Ballincollig and It has also been a hub from the Ukrainian community, including hosting the Ukrainian choir. This is an excellent example of what the Community Recognition Fund is all about in terms of enhancing services for all communities, new and established. It further adds to our commitment to enhancing and ensuring Cork City’s reputation as a ‘city of welcome’ which can be shared by all.

Canon Robert Ferris ((Rector of Carrigrohane Union of Parishes) commenting on the event says ” This event has been an important milestone in our story – bringing together our national and local government reps, groups which regularly use the Centre for example Enable Ireland – their staff and service owners, our amazing staff team, young people from the parish, Board and Volunteer teams, Diocesan and Central Church reps all of whom have helped us to get to where we are today. We look forward to serving the community to which we are called and continuing to build upon the rock (Carraig) solid foundations in the months and years ahead.”

Work will continue over the summer period with very little disruption to the Carraig Centre’s Community services. The launch was attended by many of the Community Groups who utilise the Carraig Centre and work collaboratively with the centre volunteers and staff.