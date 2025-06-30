30 June 2025

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Talbot Group Launches Two New Respite Services for People with Intellectual Disabilities in Cork

Talbot Group is pleased to announce the opening of two dedicated respite services in East Cork for

persons with intellectual disabilities.

The newly developed children’s respite service at Parc an Chosain in Ladysbridge and the adult

respite service at Ballybranagh in Cloyne will provide essential, person-centred respite care. These

services will be an invaluable support for service users and their families.

Respite services play a vital role in supporting families by offering their family member short-term,

high-quality care in a safe, welcoming environment. These services give caregivers the opportunity to

rest and recharge, while children and adults benefit from enriching experiences that foster

independence, social development, and confidence.

The new facilities, funded by HSE South West, will operate seven days a week for 363 days each

year. Talbot Group will work closely with HSE South West to ensure the service is delivered to meet

existing and emerging needs particularly where emergency support is required for people and their

families.

These developments mark a significant investment in disability supports in the region by HSE South

West and underscore the commitment of Talbot Group to advancing inclusive, community-based care

for people with disabilities.

Laverne McGuinness, Chief Executive Officer, Talbot Group said

“We are proud to be working with HSE South West to launch two dedicated respite services in East

Cork for persons with intellectual disabilities. The newly developed children’s respite service at Parc an Chosain in Ladysbridge and the adult

respite service at Ballybranagh in Cloyne will provide essential, person-centred respite care. These

services will be an invaluable support for service users and their families. At Talbot Group, we believe respite is more than a break — it is a pathway to confidence,

independence, and community connection for the service users and a vital support for their families.

We look forward to welcoming many service users and their families in the weeks ahead.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris said

“These new respite services in East Cork are more than buildings – they represent dignity,

compassion, and progress. They are a powerful reflection of our commitment to ensuring that every

person with an intellectual disability be they a child or adult, has access to the support and care they

deserve. This partnership between the Talbot Group and HSE South West is delivering real change,

right where it’s needed most.”

Minister for Disabilities Minister Naughton said

“Every family supporting a loved one with a disability needs to know they are not alone. These new

respite centres are a lifeline – providing high-quality care, building independence, and giving families

the space to breathe. It’s about recognising that inclusion means action, and today is a proud step

forward for disability services in Cork.;