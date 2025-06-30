30 June 2025
By Valerie Ryan
valerie@TheCork.ie
Talbot Group Launches Two New Respite Services for People with Intellectual Disabilities in Cork
Talbot Group is pleased to announce the opening of two dedicated respite services in East Cork for
persons with intellectual disabilities.
The newly developed children’s respite service at Parc an Chosain in Ladysbridge and the adult
respite service at Ballybranagh in Cloyne will provide essential, person-centred respite care. These
services will be an invaluable support for service users and their families.
Respite services play a vital role in supporting families by offering their family member short-term,
high-quality care in a safe, welcoming environment. These services give caregivers the opportunity to
rest and recharge, while children and adults benefit from enriching experiences that foster
independence, social development, and confidence.
The new facilities, funded by HSE South West, will operate seven days a week for 363 days each
year. Talbot Group will work closely with HSE South West to ensure the service is delivered to meet
existing and emerging needs particularly where emergency support is required for people and their
families.
These developments mark a significant investment in disability supports in the region by HSE South
West and underscore the commitment of Talbot Group to advancing inclusive, community-based care
for people with disabilities.
Laverne McGuinness, Chief Executive Officer, Talbot Group said
At Talbot Group, we believe respite is more than a break — it is a pathway to confidence,
independence, and community connection for the service users and a vital support for their families.
We look forward to welcoming many service users and their families in the weeks ahead.”
Tánaiste Simon Harris said
“These new respite services in East Cork are more than buildings – they represent dignity,
compassion, and progress. They are a powerful reflection of our commitment to ensuring that every
person with an intellectual disability be they a child or adult, has access to the support and care they
deserve. This partnership between the Talbot Group and HSE South West is delivering real change,
right where it’s needed most.”
Minister for Disabilities Minister Naughton said
“Every family supporting a loved one with a disability needs to know they are not alone. These new
respite centres are a lifeline – providing high-quality care, building independence, and giving families
the space to breathe. It’s about recognising that inclusion means action, and today is a proud step
forward for disability services in Cork.;