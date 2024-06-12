Cork City FC supports Crann Centre

12 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork-based charity the Crann Centre, which supports children, adults and families living with neuro-physical disabilities, has celebrated its fourth annual Walk n’Roll.

The event is Crann’s biggest fundraising event of the year, with the target set at €50,000 this year.

Cork City FC is once again lending its support as Crann’s charity partner. The club will be holding a bucket collection at the home game against Cobh Ramblers in Turner’s Cross this Thursday, June 13th with proceeds going to the Crann Centre.

Owner of Cork City FC, Dermot Usher said “We are delighted to continue our journey with The Crann Centre this year. My mission at Cork City FC is to provide the best possible facilities and experience and that is exactly what Crann does for families on a day-to-day basis. It gives the players a real lift to come and see the families living their best lives and working towards their peak performance. We and our loyal team of fans want to do whatever we can to support that.”