Cork Super Cup expected to provide a potential €6 million economic boost

7 July 2025

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Businesses around Cork are expected to benefit from a potential €6 million boost as soccer fans flock to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Cork Super Cup. The event will see Scottish Premiership Champions Celtic FC travel to take on Cork City FC in a pre-season friendly at 6pm on July 8th, 2025.

Organisers have been engaging with local businesses, including those in the hospitality sector, as the event will bring significant numbers of visitors to Cork city and county.

The Cork Super Cup is a joint initiative between Cork GAA and sports marketing agency Druid Sport to bring another record-breaking mid-summer event to the stadium. The match will only be the fourth ever soccer match to be staged at the historic grounds, and the first competitive men’s game.

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO of Cork GAA said: “It’s fantastic to welcome football giants Celtic FC and our own local soccer club, Cork City FC, to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for what is promising to be a really exciting evening of sport and family fun. The launch of the Cork Super Cup was well received locally and we have been getting a lot of support from businesses across all sectors including retail, hospitality and transport. Events such as this generate important funds for the stadium to be enjoyed by all.”

Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of Cork City Council said: “We are very lucky in Cork City to have a venue such as SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh and I would like to congratulate Cork GAA on bringing another big event to the city this summer. The Cork Super Cup will provide a boost to the local economy as well as an enjoyable evening for sport fans, young and old alike.”

Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber added: “Events like the Cork Super Cup are critically important for Cork’s business community, providing a welcome boost to the local economy. Such events also serve to enhance Cork’s competitive offering, showcasing the very best of what the region has to offer to visitors and locals alike.”

The winners will lift a specially commissioned Cork Super Cup trophy, designed by former Cork GAA legend Ger McCarthy.

Seamus Heaney of Pure Cork said: “The Cork Super Cup is another exciting event in the summer calendar and is bringing visitors to Cork City from all around Cork county, Munster and the rest of Ireland as well as the UK. It is an opportunity for businesses to showcase the best of Cork whether that’s in food, music, retail or visitor attractions.”

Iarnród Éireann has updated its schedule to facilitate those travelling to the game with the last service from Cork Kent to Dublin Heuston now departing at 21:25 on the day. This train will also stop at Mallow, Limerick Junction, Thurles and Portlaoise.

There will also be a late train to Limerick, leaving Kent Station at 21:25 while match goers from Kerry will be able to avail of the Tralee train, leaving Kent Station at 20:55

There are very limited stand tickets available for the Cork Super Cup and these are available to purchase via CorkSuperCup.com/tickets or directly from ticketmaster.ie.

Follow Cork Super Cup on Instagram @corksupercup and on Facebook /CorkSuperCupOfficial