All tenancies in West Cork now benefit from rent controls as Rent Pressure Zones expanded countywide

6 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Skibbereen and Bantry local electoral areas now in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs)

From Friday, 20 June 2025 all renters across West Cork will enjoy the same protection, security and certainty following the enactment of the Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Bill 2025, meaning that rent increase restrictions will apply to all tenancies nationally.

The enactment of legislation initiated by Minister for Housing, James Browne applies rent controls nationally, this means renters in West Cork local electoral areas of Skibbereen and Bantry are now also covered by RPZs.

In RPZs, rent increases are capped at the level of inflation to a maximum of 2% for existing tenancies.

The extension of current Pressure Zones to a nationwide rent control system was one of the recommendations in the Review of Rent Pressure Zones Report. It is one of a suite of reforms to the rental sector announced last week by the government.

Marking the significant passing of legislation, Christopher O’Sullivan, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with special responsibility for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity said:

“Protecting renters is essential in the moves we make now towards increased supply of housing.”

“My Department has moved swiftly to implement national rent controls, expanding the Rent Pressure Zone framework across the entire country, in advance of sweeping changes to our rental system, and a strengthening of rental rights, from March 2026.”

“Critically, this new law immediately provides all renters with the restrictions on rent increases currently found as part of rent pressure zones, preventing increases to their rents of more than 2% or inflation, whichever is lower. These changes collectively ensure that renters in West Cork, regardless of where they live in the county, now enjoy greater stability, fairer treatment, and stronger legal protections.

“The measures we are introducing strike a fair balance, and one that provides much needed certainty for everyone.”

“We have to strike a balance between landlords, renters, and the urgent need to invigorate more supply of homes, including places to rent as well as places to buy.”

Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Bill 2025 provides for: