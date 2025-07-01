1 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork Lions Club AGM took place at City Hall last week. Photographer Billy macGill was there:

Mission & History

In 1917, Melvin Jones, a 38-year-old Chicago business leader, told members of his local business club they should reach beyond business issues and address the betterment of their communities and the world. Jones’ group, the Business Circle of Chicago, agreed.

After contacting similar groups around the United States, an organizational meeting was held on June 7, 1917, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The new group took the name of one of the invited groups, the “Association of Lions Clubs,” and a national convention was held in Dallas, Texas, USA in October of that year. A constitution, by-laws, objects and a code of ethics were approved.

Within three years, Lions became an international organization. Since then, we’ve earned high marks for both integrity and transparency. We’re a well-run organization with a steady vision, a clear mission, and a long – and proud – history.

Who are Lions Club International ?

Lions Clubs are an international network of men and women who work together to answer the needs that challenge communities across the world.

Lions are ……

Members of the world’s largest and most active service club organisation.

Men and women who believe that by working together they will accomplish far more than would be possible as individuals.

Members committed to solving worldwide health and social problems, and who realise that solutions are possible when every Lions Club participates.

People who cherish the fellowship of their own Club, but who also feel a close kinship with Lions in over 200 countries throughout the world.

Individuals dedicated to maintaining the highest ethical and moral standards in their Club – and in their personal lives.

People who are serious about their commitment to humanitarian service, but have fun along the way.

We cover all costs from our own dues, ensuring that all donated funds go to the causes. Transparency and accountability operate at every level; in fact, The Financial Times has ranked Lions Clubs International Foundation the “best among non-government organisations worldwide with which to work”.

We are proud that our organisation is close to a century old, and that it has a distinguished history of doing good works for the world. Local communities respect and trust their clubs, both because those clubs are made up of neighbours and friends who have a long record of support, and because of the Lions Clubs International name and legacy.

We have fun in our clubs. And when we meet fellow Lions for the first time, we treat them like old friends.

When you join Lions, you join a global service network. So at the same time you’re helping your own community locally, you can also contribute to Lions community efforts in other countries.