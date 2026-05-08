In the future: Cork City Council will appoint ‘Autism-Friendly City Officer’ to drive ambitious inclusion plan

8 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council has recently announced that it plans to appoint a dedicated Autism-Friendly City Officer to position Cork as one of Ireland’s leading autism-inclusive cities.

The announcement was made by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Fergal Dennehy, as Adam Harris, Founder and CEO of AsIAm, Ireland’s autism charity, paid a courtesy visit to City Hall.

This newly created role forms a central pillar of Cork City’s three-year Autism-Friendly City Plan, designed to embed inclusion across public services, community life, and local infrastructure.

The position will be supported by Cork City Council and delivered in partnership with AsIAm.

The Autism-Friendly City Officer will lead and coordinate the work of the Cork City Autism-Friendly Steering Committee, driving a structured, city-wide programme of initiatives aimed at removing barriers and improving everyday experiences for autistic people and their families.

Building on Cork’s achievement of the AsIAm Autism-Friendly Town designation, this next phase represents a move from recognition to systemic, long-term change, with the goal of establishing Cork as a model for inclusive urban development.

Over the next three years, the Autism-Friendly City Officer will:

Coordinate cross-sector collaboration through the Steering Committee

Support businesses, services, and community groups to become autism-friendly

Deliver training, guidance, and practical supports

Promote awareness and understanding across the city

Track progress against clear inclusion targets

Lord Mayor Cllr Fergal Dennehy warmly welcomed the announcement and described the move as “a landmark moment for Cork City”.

“The appointment of an Autism-Friendly City Officer demonstrates our commitment to not only maintaining but accelerating our progress towards becoming a truly inclusive city,” the Lord Mayor said.

“Through this three-year plan, we will strengthen local partnerships, expand autism-friendly initiatives, and ensure that inclusion is embedded across how our city operates.

“This is about creating a Cork where autistic people and their families feel supported, understood, and fully part of community life.”

Adam Harris added: “Today’s announcement represents real momentum. By investing in a dedicated Autism-Friendly City Officer, Cork City Council is taking a leadership role in addressing the barriers autistic people face every day.

“This partnership allows us to move beyond awareness and into meaningful action — improving access, shaping services, and building a city that works better for everyone.”

This initiative reflects a broader shift towards designing cities that work for the Autistic populations, ensuring accessibility, dignity, and equal participation.