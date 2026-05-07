open eir Marks Major Milestone in Cork as 1.5 Million Irish Homes and Businesses Gain Access to Full Fibre

7 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

open eir, Ireland’s largest wholesale telecommunications provider, today announced it has passed 183,605 homes and businesses in Cork and 1.5 million premises nationally, with its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband network. This significant milestone is a result of open eir’s €66 million programme investment in the county.

This landmark means that more than 4 million people across Ireland can access ultrafast full fibre connectivity, cementing Ireland’s status as one of Europe’s most digitally connected nations.

More than 54,000 kilometres of fibre has now been laid by open eir, linking urban centres, villages and remote communities, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment a digitally empowered Ireland. Backed by eir’s €2 billion multiyear investment in fibre and 5G, this rollout ensures the country’s networks keep pace with the evolving needs of citizens, businesses and public services.

When open eir completes its fibre rollout, the largest broadband build ever undertaken in Ireland, alongside National Broadband Ireland’s delivery to remaining rural areas, Ireland will achieve truly ubiquitous fibre connectivity. This nationwide infrastructure is a cornerstone of economic competitiveness, regional development and public service delivery, ensuring every community can participate fully in the digital economy.

Patrick O’Donovan, Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport commented on the announcement: “This is a major milestone for Ireland and a clear sign of the progress we are making in building a truly connected country. Passing 1.5 million homes and businesses with full fibre means more people, in every part of Ireland, can access fast, reliable connectivity that is now essential for work, education and daily life. Crucially this is about more than speed, it’s about opportunity. It supports regional development, enables remote working, and ensures our communities can compete and thrive.”

Oliver Loomes, CEO of eir, said: “Passing 1.5 million homes and businesses with full fibre is a hugely significant moment for eir and reflects years of sustained investment in Ireland’s digital future. This network is already transforming how people work, learn and do business in County Cork, providing the reliability, speed and resilience that modern life demands.

Crucially, this milestone is a testament to the dedication and skill of our teams across the country, who have delivered one of the most ambitious fibre builds in Europe. Their commitment has created lasting infrastructure that will serve Ireland’s communities and economy for decades to come.”

Maeve O’Malley, Managing Director of open eir Wholesale, said: “We are delighted to have delivered our fibre to the home network to 1.5 million homes and businesses. This is Ireland’s largest full fibre network and today marks a defining moment for open eir and Ireland’s digital landscape, powered by our €2bn investment into future proofed networks. Our engineers’ skill and drive have made this possible, fuelling a forward-looking network and future ready infrastructure. With rising fibre adoption, we’re delivering the dependable, high-speed access essential for working, studying or trading from any corner of Ireland.

“Fibre is faster, more resilient and more energy efficient, and it is central to Ireland’s climate and digital ambitions. By combining our nationwide fibre rollout with 99% 5G population coverage, we are building a platform for innovation, productivity and regional development that will benefit communities for decades to come.”

Delivering up to 5 Gigabit (5Gbps) speeds to all wholesale partners, open eir’s FTTH network sets the standard for performance and dependability across homes and workplaces. Outperforming ageing technologies with superior speeds, minimal latency and top-tier uptime, fibre also cuts energy use and servicing costs. 30 retail providers on the open eir network give Irish consumers abundant choices in plans and suppliers, spurring affordability, rivalry and fresh offerings in broadband.

The importance of this rollout is underscored by findings from the eir Digital Ireland Report 2025, which show data traffic on eir’s fibre network has grown exponentially since 2019 as households and businesses increasingly rely on digital services for work, education and commerce. Delivering a fibre‑first Ireland, aligned with national and EU Digital Decade goals, will provide the resilient, future‑proofed connectivity required to support enterprise growth, remote working and emerging technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things.