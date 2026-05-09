Bike Week Cork 2026 begins

9 May 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Sports Partnership, Cork City Council and Cork County Council are delighted to launch the #BikeWeekCork 2026 programme of public events.

From 9–17 May, communities across Cork City and County will come together to celebrate cycling in all its forms. Bike Week Cork 2026 features a packed schedule of guided cycles, family‑friendly events, skills sessions, workplace and school initiatives, and community‑led activities, all designed to make cycling fun, accessible and inclusive.

Whether you’re a regular cyclist, getting back on the bike, or trying it for the first time, there’s something for everyone:

✔ Social and scenic group cycles

✔ Family and youth events

✔ Skills, safety and maintenance sessions

✔ Active travel and everyday cycling initiatives

Events are taking place right across Cork — from the city centre to towns, villages and rural communities throughout the county.

Get Involved

Most events are free, with some requiring advance registration. Browse the full Bike Week Cork 2026 programme and find an event that suits you.

More Than a Week — It’s a Movement

Bike Week Cork is about more than cycling. It’s about healthier lifestyles, stronger communities and enjoying Cork in a more active, sustainable way. Wherever you are on your cycling journey, Bike Week 2026 is your invitation to get involved.

For any queries or questions email James at jkirby@corksports.ie