Ballyhoura Launches Guided Walk Series with Local Mountain Leaders

9 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A new initiative aimed at encouraging people to explore the outdoors safely and confidently has been launched in Ballyhoura, a rural outdoor destination spanning counties Limerick and Cork and part of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, with guided walks taking place across the Ballyhoura and Galtee region, along with selected walks in nearby mountain areas.

The first guided walk, led by Elmarie O’Brien, Mountaineering Ireland Ambassador and Mountain Leader in Training, brought participants to Bay Lough in the Knockmealdown Mountains, where they experienced one of the region’s most scenic landscapes in ideal weather conditions.

Speaking after the walk, Elmarie said: “It was a fantastic day to be out in the hills. This series invites people to explore new areas, learn something new, and connect with a wider community — it’s an enriching experience for everyone. Guided walks like this are also a great way to build confidence and enjoy the outdoors in a safe and supportive environment.”

The walk marked the launch of the Ballyhoura Guided Walk Series, an initiative of Ballyhoura Fáilte, bringing together a newly established network of local guides. The network includes Maureen O’Brien, a qualified Mountain Leader and experienced course provider; Declan Clancy, a local Ballyhoura guide with deep knowledge of the area’s history and landscape; James Foley, founder of Beyond the Glass Adventure Tours and a qualified Mountain Leader; Paddy Hegarty, a qualified Mountain Leader with over 35 years’ experience; Oonagh Kelly, a Lowland Leader and Outdoor Activity and Rock Climbing Instructor; and Elmarie O’Brien, a Mountaineering Ireland Ambassador currently working towards her Mountain Leader qualification. Together, they offer a range of guided walking experiences across the Ballyhouras, the Galtees, and surrounding mountain areas.

The initiative has been developed to make the hills more accessible, particularly for those who may not feel confident heading out on their own, while also promoting safe and responsible enjoyment of the outdoors.

Jana Mannion, Communications & Marketing Lead with Ballyhoura Development, said: “We’ve created a strong network of local guides who know this landscape incredibly well. This initiative is about helping people experience the outdoors safely, while also supporting local communities and building Ballyhoura’s reputation as a walking destination.”

The guided walk series forms part of Ballyhoura’s wider work in developing outdoor recreation and sustainable tourism in the region. While the walks are delivered on a voluntary basis by the guides as part of this initiative, a participation fee applies. This supports the organisation and promotion of the programme and helps ensure its ongoing development.

In addition to the scheduled walks, all guides within the network are available for private bookings, group experiences, and tailored outdoor activities, offering visitors and locals a safe and engaging way to explore the region.

Following the successful launch, a series of guided walks will take place over the coming months, including Lough Diheen & Galty Mór with Paddy Hegarty on 16 May, Castle Oliver & Ballyhoura Loop with Declan Clancy on 14 June, Canon Sheehan Loop with Oonagh Kelly on 4 July, Galtymore Guided Hike with James Foley on 16 August, and Temple Hill in the Galtee Mountains with Maureen O’Brien on 27 September. These walks range from moderate scenic routes to more challenging hikes, offering something for all levels of experience.

Further details and booking information are available at:

https://visitballyhoura.com/ events/guided-walks-with- local-mountain-guides

Information on the local guides can be found at:

https://visitballyhoura.com/ days-out/walk-the-ballyhouras- galtees-with-a-local-mountain- guide