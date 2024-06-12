Peter Geary wants to give back to Cork charity for supporting his daughter

12 June 2024

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Excitement is building in Youghal ahead of a family fun day organised by a father who wants to give back to the Cope Foundation for supporting his three-year old daughter.

Peter Geary has also collected dozens of signed sports memorabilia for a bumper raffle to be held later that day. The family fun day and Memorabilia Madness raffle are taking place in Youghal Soccer Club on Saturday, June 22nd. The celebrations will continue later that evening with entertainment in Hennessy’s Bar, Youghal.

Peter’s daughter Paige has been supported by Cope Foundation’s Children’s Disability Network Team (CDNT) in Midleton since she was seven-months old.

Speaking about the upcoming event he said; “As part of Memorabilia Madness in aid of Cope Foundation, we have one hundred fantastic prizes up for grabs. These include signed jerseys from athletes around Ireland and beyond and lots of amazing prizes donated by the local businesses in Youghal. Thank you so much to everyone who has bought a ticket or donated. Tickets are €5 and are available to purchase at local businesses in Youghal. Please support this amazing raffle for an amazing cause.”

Among the prizes up for grabs are a signed Ireland soccer jersey and a Munster rugby jersey, a signed Jake O’Brien Lyon Soccer jersey, two tickets for a Manchester United match, two tickets for the Munster vs All Blacks match, signed Spike O’Sullivan and Steve Collins Boxing gloves and a range of signed football and hurling jerseys from county teams from all over Ireland including Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Clare and Galway.

Cope Foundation is the Lead Agency for three CDNTs in Cork. The CDNTs provide direct supports and interventions for children, young people and their families in the home, clinic or other important community environments such as schools.

There are 1,184 children and young people with complex disability needs receiving or waiting for support and interdisciplinary interventions from the three CDNTs.

Caoimhe Dillon, Cope Foundation’s Children’s Disability Network Manager – East Central Cork says: “The East Central Cork Children’s Disability team (CDNT) are extremely grateful to Peter and his family for their generosity and kindness. Funds raised will support the purchasing of vital equipment and resources to ensure our work can empower and enable children, young people and their families, long into the future. I encourage anyone in the East Cork area and beyond to get behind Peter and his family. They are doing an incredible thing for Cope Foundation and for the families who access services through the East Central Cork CDNT.”