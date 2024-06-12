Future Food Feast: Cork on a Fork Aims to Inspire the Next Generation of Cork Chefs

12 June 2024

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

An open call competition invites young chefs aged 16 to 23 to design a dish that could be featured at the Cork Future Food Feast, part of the Cork on a Fork Festival this August.

A new and innovative event aimed at shaping the future of Cork’s culinary scene will take place during the Cork on a Fork Festival this August. The ‘Future Food Feast’ is a new concept for a dinner that will celebrate innovation, sustainability, and young talent.

A competition has launched, inviting young chefs aged 16 to 23 to design a dish that could be featured at a dinner on Sunday, August 18th, at The Metropole Hotel. The five most promising chefs from the competition will be chosen to receive mentorship from two of Cork’s top sustainability chefs—zero-waste chef Orla McAndrew and Alex Petit, the Group Executive Chef at Trigon Hotels. This mentorship will include a farm visit, a foraging session, and guidance on scaling their dish to serve 100 people at the event.

Sponsored by the Cork Branch of the IHF, the event aims to encourage and inspire the next generation of chefs in Cork, instilling in them a passion for sustainable and innovative cooking practices.

Ciarán Fitzgerald, Chair of the IHF Cork Branch said, “This experience offers a rare opportunity for young people to showcase their culinary skills and innovative ideas to a large audience, potentially launching their careers in the hospitality industry.”

“The Future Food Feast is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the hospitality industry in Cork,” he continued. “We have some of the best chefs and the best local produce, so it will be an amazing experience.”

The Future Food Feast calls on aspiring chefs aged 16-23 to submit their most creative and forward-thinking recipe ideas. Participants are encouraged to feature a selection of future food ingredients in their recipes, including tomatoes, beetroot, berries, crab, lobster, langoustine, mackerel, corn, new potatoes, broad beans, runner beans, peas, courgettes, aubergines, marrows, lettuce, garden herbs and edible flowers. These ingredients represent the bounty of local produce available, emphasising the festival’s commitment to seasonality and local sourcing. A zero-waste approach in the recipes is also highly encouraged.

Participants can submit one or multiple recipes under the following categories: canapes, starter course, soup or sorbet, main course, dessert or cheese board. Each submission should include a photograph of the dish and a paragraph explaining what Cork’s future of food means to the chef and how this vision is embodied in their creation. The submissions must be sent to corkonaforkfest@gmail.com with “Cork’s Food Future Dinner” referenced in the subject line by July 1, 2024.

From the pool of submissions, five promising chefs will be selected to participate in the Future Food Feast dinner and tickets will go on sale once the chefs have been chosen.

The Future Food Feast aims to not only highlight the talents of young chefs but also to inspire a broader conversation about the future of food in Cork. Each chef will have the chance to introduce their dish during the dinner, sharing their vision with guests. It is an exciting prospect for attendees also to be present at the culmination of the project.

This event is more than just a dinner; it is a platform to encourage young people to pursue careers in hospitality and to think critically about food sustainability. By focusing on local ingredients and zero-waste practices, the Future Food Feast embodies the spirit of Cork on a Fork Food Festival, celebrating the rich culinary heritage and the innovative future of Cork’s food scene.

Lord Mayor Cllr Kieran McCarthy said, “The Future Food Feast promises to be a highlight of this year’s Cork on a Fork Food Festival, leaving a lasting impact on the chefs of tomorrow and the community at large.”

Cork on a Fork celebrates Cork’s rich food heritage, combining local traditions with global flavours. It’s a chance to sample incredible food from the region’s talented chefs, farmers, and producers. It is organised and supported by Cork City Council in partnership with local hospitality businesses, Fáilte Ireland, Pure Cork, Cork Business Association, Cork Airport, the IHF Cork Branch and sponsors.

More events will be announced in the coming weeks on www.corkonaforkfest.ie or stay tuned on social media @corkonaforkfest for the latest updates.