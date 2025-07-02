2 July 2025

By Roger Kennedy

Ireland is a top destination for family reunions, weddings, corporate retreats, school tours, and group holidays thanks to its lush landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and world-class hospitality. Whether you’re seeking a luxurious country estate, a self-catering holiday home by the sea, or a city-centre hotel that caters to corporate groups, Ireland has a wide range of accommodation options for large parties. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the best places for large group accommodation in Ireland, covering both urban and rural destinations that combine comfort, convenience, and charm.

Springfield Castle

Nestled in the lush countryside of County Limerick, Springfield Castle offers one of the most exclusive and enchanting large group accommodation experiences in Ireland. This privately-owned estate combines history, luxury, and sustainability, making it ideal for weddings, family reunions, wellness retreats, or corporate getaways.

The castle can accommodate up to 25 guests between the main castle and a beautifully restored courtyard house. Guests enjoy exclusive access to the entire estate, which includes acres of woodland walks, organic gardens, a private sauna, and even an outdoor pizza oven. For those looking to host a bespoke celebration or simply enjoy a quiet escape with loved ones, Springfield Castle offers privacy, grandeur, and heartfelt Irish hospitality.

Why choose Springfield Castle?

It offers the rare chance to rent an entire castle estate for your group alone; no other guests, no interruptions, just your people in a magical setting. The castle’s sustainability initiatives, such as renewable heating and organic farming, also make it a smart choice for eco-conscious travellers.

Dublin

As Ireland’s capital, Dublin offers an impressive range of accommodation choices for large groups. From boutique hotels to serviced apartments and spacious hostels, it caters to both luxury seekers and budget-conscious travellers. It is also well known for it’s amazing sight seeing bike tours.

Top Choices:

The Alex Hotel and The Spencer Hotel offer group packages and have modern meeting facilities.

Generator Hostel in Smithfield is ideal for youth groups, with private dormitories and shared social spaces.

Staycity Aparthotels offer serviced apartments with multiple bedrooms and kitchens—perfect for families or corporate groups.

Why choose Dublin?

With attractions like Trinity College, Guinness Storehouse, and Temple Bar within reach, large groups will have plenty to explore. Transport links are excellent, and entertainment options are limitless.

Galway

On the west coast, Galway is a lively city with a laid-back vibe and a strong sense of community. It’s a great choice for artsy groups, students, or families looking for music, food, and traditional culture.

Top Choices:

The Connacht Hotel offers interconnecting family suites and even has a dedicated team for group bookings.

Kinlay Hostel Galway provides high-capacity dorm rooms with private en-suite options.

Glenlo Abbey Hotel, located just outside the city, is ideal for luxury-seeking groups and even includes access to a private golf course.

Why choose Galway?

Galway is a walkable city full of colour, street performers, and great food. With Connemara and the Cliffs of Moher nearby, it serves as a gateway to some of Ireland’s most stunning natural landscapes.

Kerry

County Kerry, home to the Ring of Kerry and Killarney National Park, offers large group accommodation with breathtaking views and access to outdoor adventures.

Top Choices:

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa in Killarney has luxury suites, self-catering apartments, and conference rooms for corporate retreats.

The Gleneagle Hotel caters to large family groups and tour parties, with a dedicated team and live entertainment on-site.

Dromquinna Manor in Kenmare provides glamping and private lodges—perfect for wedding parties and outdoor lovers.

Why choose Kerry?

The area offers a mix of nature, heritage, and high-end experiences. It’s particularly suitable for weddings and group tours focused on nature and sightseeing.

Clare

County Clare is famous for the Cliffs of Moher and the wild Atlantic coastline. It’s perfect for groups seeking a coastal escape, surf trips, or nature-based retreats.

Top Choices:

Lahinch Coast Hotel is ideal for surfing groups and coastal explorers, offering suites and group meal plans.

Hotel Doolin is Ireland’s first carbon-neutral hotel, perfect for eco-conscious groups, weddings, or music lovers.

The Lodge at Doonbeg (now part of Trump International) offers luxury group accommodation with golf and spa facilities.

Why choose Clare?

Groups can explore caves, hike cliff paths, or enjoy traditional music in the pubs of Doolin. The area has a laid-back yet adventurous feel, perfect for bonding experiences.

Donegal

Donegal offers wild beauty, towering cliffs, and a true escape from the bustle. It’s a fantastic choice for yoga retreats, corporate detox getaways, and family reunions in nature.

Top Choices:

Lough Eske Castle is a five-star destination with rooms, suites, and event facilities.

Wild Atlantic Camp in Creeslough offers glamping pods and group camping for outdoor adventurers.

Harvey’s Point, located on Lough Eske, is ideal for weddings and business retreats, with suites and fine dining.

Why choose Donegal?

It’s quieter and less touristy than other counties, making it ideal for focused retreats or quality family time. Its raw natural beauty makes it unforgettable.

Cork

Cork gives you the best of both worlds: urban excitement and access to coastal towns like Cobh, Kinsale, and Youghal. Ideal for food-loving groups, school trips, and mixed-age family reunions.

Top Choices:

Clayton Hotel Cork City has large function rooms, family suites, and a central location.

Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa near Clonakilty offers sea-view suites and spa treatments for relaxing group stays.

Fota Island Resort, with lodges and a hotel, suits both golf groups and families visiting Fota Wildlife Park.

Why choose Cork?

Cork is vibrant and full of character, with day trips to Blarney Castle, whiskey distilleries, and fishing villages. Groups with varied interests will find something for everyone.

Kilkenny

Kilkenny, with its medieval streets and central location, is great for cultural groups, stag/hen parties, and history enthusiasts.

Top Choices:

Hotel Kilkenny offers banquet spaces, large suites, and a health club for active groups.

Mount Juliet Estate combines country elegance with golf and equestrian activities.

Lyrath Estate provides group event packages and spa facilities.

Why choose Kilkenny?

It’s a manageable city with walkable charm, perfect for groups that enjoy shopping, history, and nightlife all in one place.

Finding the Perfect Group Stay in Ireland

Ireland’s diverse landscape and hospitality make it an ideal destination for large group getaways. Whether your group seeks urban adventure in Dublin, cultural immersion in Galway, luxury in Kerry, or tranquillity in Donegal, there’s a place tailored to your needs. From hotels and hostels to castles and self-catering lodges, the Emerald Isle delivers both unforgettable experiences and practical group accommodation. So, gather your crew, plan early, and enjoy a warm Irish welcome wherever you go.