‘Visit Cork’ joins Tourism Ireland at The Meetings Show in London

4 July 2025

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tourism Ireland and partners promote Ireland for corporate meetings and incentive travel

‘Meet in Ireland’ – that’s the message at The Meetings Show in London this week. Tourism Ireland – together with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland, as part of the ‘Meet in Ireland’ team – is attending the event, together with 28 tourism companies from Ireland, including Visit Cork.

The Meetings Show is a leading exhibition for Business Events i.e., the corporate meetings, events and incentive travel industry. The tourism companies from Ireland – all specialists in Business Events – are engaging in around 840 commercial meetings with global meeting and event planners during the two-day event, which will, in turn, deliver Business Events for Ireland from around the world in 2025 and beyond. Tourism Ireland’s goal is to enable 7,500 commercial Business Events meetings this year – connecting tourism operators from Ireland with overseas buyers to grow Business Events and support local businesses right across the island.

Tourism Ireland’s message is that Ireland offers a winning combination of world-class infrastructure, unique and luxurious accommodation, state-of-the-art venues, spectacular landscapes, the warmest of welcomes and fantastic hospitality, making it an ideal destination for meetings, incentive travel and events of all sizes.

David Boyce, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Events, said: “The Meetings Show provides an important platform for us to promote Ireland as a premier destination for Business Events and we are delighted to have 28 tourism companies from Ireland with us at this event. They’re engaging in hundreds of commercial meetings and showcasing the best of Ireland to influential international meeting and incentive travel planners.

“Business travel is high value and often midweek and off season by its nature, thereby aligning with Tourism Ireland’s strategy to grow overseas tourism revenue outside of the peak summer season.”