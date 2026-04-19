Open Call for Artists for ‘Solar Eclipse’ Exhibition at Blackrock Castle Observatory

19 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

MTU Blackrock Castle Observatory (BCO) is inviting established and emerging artists across all disciplines to submit work for ‘Solar Eclipse’, a new exhibition exploring the solar eclipse as both a scientific phenomenon and a metaphor for transformation, alignment, and the interplay of light and shadow. Opening in BCO’s new gallery space on 1 June 2026, the deadline for submissions is 20 May 2026. Entries should be emailed to donna.fitzgerald@bco.ie with the subject line ‘Solar Eclipse, Artist’s Name’.

Brought to Cork by MTU Blackrock Castle Observatory, ‘Solar Eclipse’ welcomes submissions in painting, sculpture, drawing, digital media, photography, video, installation and mixed media. Applications should include a short artist statement of no more than 300 words, up to five images of artworks or proposed works, and artwork details including title, medium, dimensions and year.

Speaking about the open call, Donna Fitzgerald, Gallery Curator, MTU Blackrock Castle Observatory, said: “‘Solar Eclipse’ is an exciting opportunity for artists to respond creatively to one of the most awe-inspiring events in the cosmos. Through this exhibition, we want to bring together art, science and public curiosity in a way that inspires conversation, sparks imagination and offers fresh perspectives on our place in the universe. We are looking forward to seeing how artists interpret the theme and transform it through their own unique lens.”

Artists are encouraged to interpret the theme broadly, whether through astronomical inspiration, mythology, environmental reflection or personal narrative. The exhibition aims to highlight the intersection of art, science and celestial observation within the unique setting of Blackrock Castle Observatory, a historic castle and contemporary centre for astronomy research and science communication.