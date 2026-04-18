Cork Chamber welcomes key milestone in Luas Cork development

18 April 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Chamber has welcomed the publication of the preferred route for Luas Cork and the launch of the consultation period, emphasising the need for this critical project to progress at pace. The publication marks an important step forward in the delivery of a high-capacity, sustainable, integrated public transport system for the Cork Metropolitan Area.

Luas Cork represents a critical investment in the future growth and competitiveness of the region, supporting improved connectivity between key residential, employment, education and healthcare locations, while helping to reduce car dependency and meet climate targets, critical to support Cork’s status as an EU Mission City for Climate-Neutrality to 2030.

Cork Chamber Chief Executive Conor Healy said, “The progression of Luas Cork to preferred route stage is a significant milestone for Cork and a positive step towards delivering the integrated multi-modal transport system our growing city needs.

“The eight-week consultation period which commences today is an important opportunity for communities and stakeholders to engage with the project, and it is essential that this next phase of the project is underpinned by meaningful engagement, ensuring that concerns are addressed and that the long-term benefits of the project are realised in a balanced and inclusive way.

“Luas Cork is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape the future of our city. By taking a strategic, future-focused approach, we can ensure that this investment supports Cork’s continued growth as a vibrant, connected and sustainable city. Momentum is crucial for Luas Cork and the pace at which it is delivered will be a key test for the effectiveness of the Government’s Accelerating Infrastructure Action Plan.”

Cork Chamber will continue to engage constructively with stakeholders to support the timely, efficient delivery of this key strategic infrastructure.