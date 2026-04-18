Cork International Choral Festival Unveils 2026 Programme 

18 April 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ireland’s Biggest Celebration of Song Returns to Cork this May Bank Holiday – 5 days, 7 Gala Concerts, 70 national competing choirs, 45 national non-competitive choirs, 12 international choirs, 12 competitions, 9 workshops and over 250 festival volunteers

Cork will once again become a city of song this May Bank Holiday, as the Cork International Choral Festival returns from 29 April to 3 May 2026 with an expansive five-day programme of concerts, competitions and community events.

Now in its 71st year, one of Europe’s longest-running and most respected choral festivals will welcome more than 5,000 performers from 13 countries to more than 60 venues across the city and county for 189 performances. This year’s line-up includes 70 competing choirs from across Ireland, 45 non-competitive groups and 12 international ensembles, alongside 7 gala concerts, 12 competitions and nine workshops, all supported by more than 250 volunteers.

From early morning rehearsals to late-night performances, music will resonate through streets, public spaces and some of Cork’s most iconic venues, including Cork City Hall, the Cathedral of St Mary & St Anne, St Fin Barre’s Cathedral and St Anne’s Shandon. The festival continues to balance artistic excellence with accessibility, bringing choral music into everyday spaces.

“There’s something very special that happens when a city gives itself over to song,” said Artistic Director Peter Stobart. “For five days, Cork becomes a place where voices meet, where audiences encounter music in unexpected spaces, and where people connect through something as simple and powerful as singing together.”

The 2026 programme is anchored by a strong series of gala performances. The Opening Gala at Cork City Hall will feature more than 250 young singers from Cork and Dublin performing Benjamin Britten’s St Nicolas, alongside a newly commissioned work by Stobart.

On Thursday, acclaimed UK ensemble Black Voices will take to the stage at City Hall, bringing their signature acappella sound rooted in gospel, spiritual and contemporary traditions.

Friday’s programme shifts to the Cathedral of St Mary & St Anne, where Chamber Choir Ireland, conducted by Gabriel Crouch, will premiere the winning work from the Seán Ó Riada Composition Competition. New Dublin Voices will also perform, presenting a programme spanning classical and contemporary repertoire.

Saturday sees the return of the prestigious Fleischmann International Trophy competition, with gala concerts held across two sessions at Cork City Hall. Widely regarded as one of the most sought-after prizes in choral music, the competition draws elite amateur choirs from across Europe and beyond.

The festival concludes with a closing gala concert, offering audiences a final showcase of standout performances in a celebratory finale.

“The gala concerts are central to the festival experience,” Stobart added. “They bring together outstanding choirs from Ireland and around the world and give audiences the chance to experience choral music at the highest level in some of Cork’s most remarkable venues.”

Beyond the main stage, the festival extends into the wider city through its popular Choral Trails in Cork and Cobh, as well as performances at locations such as the Marina Market and Elizabeth Fort. Participatory events including The Big Sing and the World Cup of Football Chants invite audiences to join in, while Afternoons in the Atrium and a diverse fringe programme bring music into public spaces.

A strong education strand also features, including a new choral composition course led by Seán Doherty, alongside workshops in conducting, performance and vocal technique, with opportunities to work directly with Chamber Choir Ireland.

Fáilte Ireland’s Head of Festivals, Ciara Sugrue said, “Fáilte Ireland is pleased to support Cork International Choral Festival 2026. Festivals and events like this create memorable cultural experiences that encourage visitors from Ireland and overseas to discover all that we have to offer across the country. Our investment in Cork International Choral Festival strengthens Cork’s appeal as a must-visit destination within the Ireland’s Ancient East region, while generating meaningful economic opportunities for local businesses and contributing to the sustainable growth of tourism in the Ireland’s Ancient East region.”

Organisers are encouraging strong local and national support, particularly for the many school choirs taking part in one of Ireland’s most established cultural events.

The Cork International Choral Festival is supported by the Arts Council, Fáilte Ireland, Cork City Council and Cork County Council, with media partners including the Irish Examiner, The Echo and Cork’s 96FM.

Full programme details and ticket information are available at www.corkchoral.ie or see @corksocial on social media.