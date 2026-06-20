Gaelscoil celebrates 30th anniversary

20 June 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

School marks a major milestone and the official opening of a new modular classroom

Gaelscoil Dhroichead na Banndan celebrated 30 years of excellence in Irish-medium education and the official opening of its new modular classroom. This marks a significant chapter in the school’s history and in the wider educational and cultural life of the Bandon community.

The event brought together current and former pupils, parents, staff, board members, community representatives and friends of the school to reflect on three decades of achievement and look ahead to the future of the school.

To begin the festivities, all pupils enjoyed an uachtar reoite treat before guests gathered for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. A presentation was made to Máire Uí Mhíocháin by Cormac McCashin of An Foras Pátrúnachta in recognition of her many years of dedicated service to the Board of Management. Guests also enjoyed ’ceol agus craic’ with performances from the Gaelscoil’s Choir and Rang 6, who sang the school’s song, and a recital of the poem Cúl an Tí by Rang 4 pupils.

Following addresses from the Minister and guest speakers, everyone enjoyed a buffet hosted in the modular, with a selection of savoury and sweet treats. Pupils received a keepsake from the day in the form of a commemorative goodie bag containing seeds labelled “Tríocha Bliain ag Fás”, sweets and small tokens to mark the occasion.

The new modular classroom will provide additional teaching and learning space for pupils and further support the school’s commitment to inclusion and meeting the diverse needs of its growing school community. The facility will enhance the learning environment for all pupils while providing greater flexibility to support those requiring additional educational support also.

Founded in 1995 after a spark was lit by enthusiastic Conradh na Gaeilge members who held regular meetings in the Munster Arms Hotel at the time. This was passionately pursued with deep dedication by Michéal Ó Tuama, Seán Ó Ceallacáin, Seán & Úna Uí Chathasaigh and Noel Ó Cíobháin and the Gaelscoil’s first hard working Principal Liam Breathnach. This group of people coupled with a visionary group of parents sought to establish an Irish-medium education option for local families, the school has grown from humble beginnings into a thriving educational community that has enriched the lives of generations of pupils and families throughout West Cork.

The school’s journey has been marked by many important developments since its establishment. Among the most significant was securing its permanent home and providing modern classrooms and specialist learning facilities for pupils and staff.

Minister of State at the Department of Education and Youth with special responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion, Michael Moynihan, congratulated the school community on reaching the anniversary, saying: “Gaelscoil Dhroichead na Banndan is a wonderful example of the success of Irish-medium education and the positive impact it has on pupils, families and communities. Over the past 30 years, the school has gone from strength to strength, reflecting the growing demand for Gaelscoileanna throughout Ireland. The school’s commitment to educational excellence and the promotion of the Irish language has made an invaluable contribution to the Bandon community and beyond. I congratulate the entire school community on this significant milestone and wish them every success for the future.”

Minister Moynihan added: “The opening of the new modular classroom is a significant investment in the future of the school and, most importantly, in its pupils. Modern, flexible learning spaces play a vital role in ensuring that every child has the opportunity to learn, thrive and reach their full potential. The additional accommodation will support the school’s ability to meet the diverse needs of its pupils, including those requiring additional educational supports, and further strengthen its commitment to providing an inclusive learning environment where every child feels valued, supported and empowered to succeed.”

Speaking during the celebrations, Acting Principal Mairéad Áine Ní Urdail said:”We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the wonderful community of people who 30 years ago created the opportunity to have an Irish-medium education option for families in Bandon. Their vision has grown into a vibrant school community that has enriched the lives of hundreds of children and families. As we celebrate this anniversary, we honour everyone who has contributed to our success over the past three decades – pupils, parents, staff, past staff, board members and supporters.”

Ní Urdail added: “The opening of our new modular classroom reflects the continued growth of our school and our commitment to providing the very best educational environment for our pupils. We look forward with confidence and ambition to the next exciting chapter in the story of Gaelscoil Dhroichead na Banndan.”

Cathaoirleach an Bhoird Bhainistíochta, Gillian Uí Chochláin noted the thirty year celebration of the Gaelscoil is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared purpose. “As Cathaoirleach of the Board of Management, I am deeply conscious that the success we celebrate today has been built over decades by former pupils, parents, teachers, staff, principals and Board members who gave generously of their time, energy and commitment to Irish-medium education. Their dedication sustained the school through many challenges and created the strong foundations on which we continue to build.

Uí Chochláin continued: “Today, under the leadership of Mairéad Áine Ní Urdail and with the dedication of our teachers and staff, the school continues to provide a safe, inclusive and high-quality educational experience through Irish for every pupil. As we mark this important occasion, we are also looking firmly to the future. With planning permission secured for our permanent school at Árd Aoibhinn and strong support from our wider community, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Gaelscoil Dhroichead na Banndan, the Irish language and future generations of pupils. Tá todhchaí gheal romhainn.”

The event also recognised the many individuals who have contributed to the school’s development since its foundation in 1995. From its earliest days to the establishment of its permanent premises and now the addition of new classroom facilities, the school has remained committed to delivering a high-quality, child-centred education through the medium of Irish.

Today, the school stands as a vibrant example of the success of the Gaelscoil movement, nurturing confident, capable young people while fostering a lifelong appreciation of the Irish language and culture.

As the Gaelscoil reflects on its achievements over the past three decades, it also looks confidently to the future, continuing its mission of providing outstanding Irish-medium education for generations to come.