East Cork Funeral Director Completes Mount Everest Marathon and 6,189-Metre Himalayan Summit in Aid of CUMH Neonatal Unit

21 June 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Brian O’Farrell of O’Farrell Funeral Directors, Midleton, has returned home following a month in the Himalayas, where he successfully summited Island Peak, a 6,189 metre mountain, before taking on the Mount Everest Marathon, in support of the CUMH Neonatal Unit at Cork University Hospital.

The challenge has already raised close to €10,000 for babies and families receiving care in the neonatal unit.

Brian said he undertook the expedition with a strong awareness of the difficulties faced by families in times of loss.

“As funeral directors, we meet families at some of the most difficult times in their lives,” he said. “The loss of a child is something no family should ever have to go through, and it leaves a lasting impact on everyone involved.”

The cause also held a personal connection, with Brian’s sister, Mary-Teresa O’Farrell working within the CUMH Neonatal Unit supporting babies and families during critical care.

After months of preparation, Brian travelled to Nepal where he met fellow runners before beginning a two and a half-week trek through the Himalayas to the base of Island Peak. The 6,189-metre peak presents significant challenges, with oxygen levels at less than half those at sea level.

His summit attempt began at midnight and took 11 and a half hours, climbing through darkness, ice and freezing temperatures before reaching the top.

From there, he continued on a four-day trek to Everest Base Camp, where runners from around the world were gathering ahead of the Mount Everest Marathon.

Heavy snowfall in the lead-up to the race left conditions underfoot icy and difficult, with the opening kilometres of the marathon particularly testing due to the altitude and lack of oxygen.

Despite this, Brian completed the marathon in 7 hours and 20 minutes, finishing 72nd out of 218 runners. Only him and two other participants in the field had first summited Island Peak before lining up at the start line.

He described the month as one of the toughest challenges he has ever undertaken, both physically and mentally, but said the support from home made a huge difference throughout.

“The messages, donations and encouragement from East Cork were unbelievable,” he said. “Knowing people were behind me every step of the way really helped keep me going when things got tough.”

The funds raised will go directly to the CUMH Neonatal Unit, which provides specialist care for newborn babies and vital support for families during some of the most critical moments of their lives.

“We see every day the impact that serious illness and loss has on families,” he said. “Supporting the neonatal unit is about doing what we can, in our own way, to help those families at the very start of their journey.”

A special thank you to Midleton Fitness for their sponsorship and support throughout this challenge, and to everyone who donated, shared the fundraiser, sent messages and offered words of encouragement.

The fundraising page remains open until the end of June, through O’Farrell Funeral Directors’ social media channels, or anyone wishing to contribute