Almost 10,000 EV grants drawn down in Cork

19 July 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

People across Cork are benefitting from electric vehicle (EV) grants to help make the switch to electric, a Fine Gael Senator Eileen Lynch has said.

Senator Eileen Lynch said the number of people availing of grants for electric vehicles in Cork has increased since 2021 and this highlights the growing interest in EVs.

“Electric vehicles are expected to deliver the biggest reduction in transport emissions in the short to medium term, so we need to make it easier for people to make the switch.

“It’s fantastic to see the increase in people availing of these grants. In 2021 1554 people in Cor availed of this grant, in 2026 we’ve already seen 1836 drawn down an EV grant and I’m sure we’ll see this continue to rise throughout the rest of the year.”

To support the transition to electric, over €120 million has been allocated in 2026 for electric vehicle (EV) grants and charging infrastructure.

“Fine Gael wants to make the transition to Electric Vehicles (EVs) easier. We recently saw huge interest in the pilot EV scrappage scheme which really shows how keen people are to go electric.

“EVs offer an increasingly realistic solution to the challenge of reducing the transport sector’s greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the use of renewable energy in transport and reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels,” concluded Senator Eileen Lynch