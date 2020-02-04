BUSINESS NEWS: Niamh Parker announced as CEO of Beacon AI

4 February 2020

By Elaine Murphy

Niamh Parker has been announced as the CEO of Beacon AI, an Irish software company which has developed AI technology Solutions for the global privacy industry. Serial entrepreneur Parker is co-founder of the organisation and is heading up its expansion into the US market to meet the corporate demand for Privacy Solutions since the introduction of the CCPA legislation. Parker recently undertook an LLM in European and Comparative Law focused on Information Technology Law and Privacy at the University of Malta.

“We have developed a novel technology in response to global privacy legislation that uses automation to protect the Data Subject. Organisations that champion data ethics will win the trust of their customers. We have gained great traction in the Irish market and now that privacy regulation is becoming mainstream we are preparing to export to other markets. Privacy by Design and digital transformation is now the forefront of business strategy – we are in for a busy 2020!”

Beacon AI is transforming privacy and data protection globally with our suite of solutions for Automated Data Mapping, Automated Subject Rights Request, Automated Data Retention Management, an Emergency Subject Rights Request and a Managed Service for even the most complex privacy office. These innovative automated solutions are underpinned by a Privacy Key Metrics Dashboard which was built in 2017 to answer business needs to comply with new global privacy regulations.

Parker is also Co Founder of ‘Alana.App’ which uses AI to learn clients style preferences to customise their virtual shopping experience. She previously built a Matching tool called GrifAlgo for the recruitment sector. Prior to entering the tech industry she developed a Thai Food Franchise.

To find out more about Beacon AI vivist www.beaconai.io

