OPEN DAY: Coláiste Íde – All Irish Boarding School for Girls – An Daingean, Co Chiarraí

13 February 2020

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

What: Open day for fee paying Irish language secondary school

When: Saturday, 7th March 2020, 12 noon to 4pm

Where: Coláiste Íde was founded in 1927 and is based in an elegant Georgian home on the shores of Dingle Bay, on almost 110 acres of park and woodland. It’s 2h 20mins drive from Cork City, or 1h 10mins from Killarney.

Why: “Boarding provides an alternative environment that enhances the learning journey and growth. With dedicated Academic Staff and Teams to ensure the well-being of our students, we develop the personal qualities and skills that colleges, universities and employers value. Sociable and supporting, fun and enterprising – Coláiste Íde has everything you could wish for while studying with us”

The annual fee for full-time 7-day boarding is currently €6,990. The boarding fee can be paid in three installments; June, August and January.

Interested parents or students are encouraged to attend the open day. Feel free to contact the school.

