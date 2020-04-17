WEST CORK CRIME SPREE: Two children stole from 15 cars, then stole a white van

17 April 2020

By Mary Bermingham

Gardaí investigating the theft from 15 cars and the theft of a van in Eltins Wood and Compass Quay, Kinsale, Co Cork on April 6, 2020 have arrested and charged two males.

Two juveniles/children (i.e. persons under the age of 18), both aged in their late teens, were arrested today, April 17. They were detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have since been charged in connection with the incident.

They are both due to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court this evening at 7pm.

Gardaí would again like to remind the public about the need to take all valuables from their vehicles, and make sure vehicles are locked.

