How to use Zoom for business meetings? Free webinar from @CorkChamber of Commerce

21 April 2020
By Bryan Smyth
bryan@TheCork.ie
Using the right techniques are vital to the successful outcome of any meeting. Cork Chamber have organised a free 60-minute webinar on Thursday 23rd April which will give participants the chance to learn how to use Zoom effectively. The course will also provide an overview of Online Meetings & Meeting Etiquette.
Learning Objectives
Topics will include:
- Meetings on Zoom
- Communicating Effectively
- Having Secure Meetings on Zoom
Who Should Attend?
This programme is suited to anyone interested!
About the Trainer
Karen O’Reilly is the owner of Employflex – a flexible recruitment consultancy. Karen is a qualified accountant and set up Employmum 5 years ago. Since then, they have added Employflex as a brand to reach out to a wider audience.
Employmum and Employflex specialise in flexible work: full time with flexibility, part-time, job share, compressed hours and remote work. They assist companies with their flexible work practices and run flexible work audits. Karen is a keynote speaker on all things flexible work-related and is regarded as the leader of the flexible work revolution in Ireland.
How to access the webinar?
