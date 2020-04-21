How to use Zoom for business meetings? Free webinar from @CorkChamber of Commerce

21 April 2020
By Bryan Smyth
Using the right techniques are vital to the successful outcome of any meeting. Cork Chamber have organised a free 60-minute webinar on Thursday 23rd April which will give participants the chance to learn how to use Zoom effectively. The course will also provide an overview of Online Meetings & Meeting Etiquette.

Learning Objectives

Topics will include:

  • Meetings on Zoom
  • Communicating Effectively
  • Having Secure Meetings on Zoom

Who Should Attend?

This programme is suited to anyone interested!

About the Trainer

Karen O’Reilly is the owner of Employflex – a flexible recruitment consultancy. Karen is a qualified accountant and set up Employmum 5 years ago. Since then, they have added Employflex as a brand to reach out to a wider audience.

Employmum and Employflex specialise in flexible work: full time with flexibility, part-time, job share, compressed hours and remote work. They assist companies with their flexible work practices and run flexible work audits. Karen is a keynote speaker on all things flexible work-related and is regarded as the leader of the flexible work revolution in Ireland.

How to access the webinar?

Book now

 

