BACK TO NORMALITY: Civic Amernity Sites to accept recycling again at Youghal, Raffeen, Mallow, Kanturk, Clonakilty, Castletownbere, Rossmore, Millstreet, Macroom, Derryconnell, Bandon

25 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council – who run the Civic Amenity Sites at Youghal, Raffeen, Mallow, Kanturk, Clonakilty, Castletownbere, Rossmore, Millstreet, Macroom, Derryconnell, Bandon – have acknowledged that the current practice of only accepting back bag waste is causing storage problems for customers, and have decided to take a step back to normal operations from Monday 27th April 2020.

CA Sites will now accept the following household waste:

Household “black bag” Waste for disposal – double-bagged up to a maximum of 3 standard (80L) black bags per customer. and now also…

Glass Bottles

Food and Beverage Cans

Paper

Cardboard

Plastic bottles

Plastic packaging

The following conditions will continue to apply

Sites will not be accepting garden waste, timber, metal waste, bulky items, waste electronic equipment (WEE), oils or paints.

Black bag waste for disposal should have the bag tied securely and then placed into a second bag and tied before arrival at the CA Site. No commercial vehicles or trailers will be allowed access. Only one person per vehicle can enter the site. All customers must place the waste into the receptacles themselves. CA operatives will not be able to assist.  Payment for black bag waste will be €4.00 per bag. 3 bag maximum permitted. Weighing will not be possible as it increases the handling required. Customer must bring the exact payment i.e. €4, €8 or €12 depending on the number of bags. Physical distancing of a minimum 2m must be observed by all customers. Due to the reduced range of recyclables being accepted, the normal €3 entry fee shall be waived.

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

