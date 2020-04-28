VIDEO: ‘Ballyhoura Country’ unveils new marketing plans including website, to support tourism

28 April 2020

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

‘Ballyhoura Country’ (the branding term for an area of North County Cork) is gearing up in spite of the challenging times facing the tourism industry and is preparing to virtually launch a new tourism website ‘VisitBallyhoura.com’ on Thursday 7th of May 2020 at 11am.

The vision is to boost online presence for Ballyhoura Country and set the region apart to capture the imaginations of visitors within Ireland and overseas. The new website will work as a mechanism to relaunch tourism in the region and as a continuing support to local tourism businesses and community tourism groups. A key driver for tourism over the coming couple of years will be domestic travel and tourism as the world travel market gets back on its feet.

Jana Mannion, Tourism Marketing Officer for Ballyhoura Country, highlights the importance of collaborative and cohesive strategy of promoting the region during this challenging time: “It is important to stay positive, plan ahead and find new opportunities. Now it’s time to boost awareness, so when this is over, and travel demand is released, we are on top of the game.”

Famed for its beauty and wild places, Ballyhoura Country provides the perfect setting for an action-packed activity based holiday, the opportunity to stroll through medieval history or unwind alongside its riverbanks, parks and gardens. Situated at the crossroads of Munster, on the borders of counties Tipperary, Limerick and Cork, Ballyhoura Country is an area of undulating green pastures, woodlands, hills and mountains. The ancient and unspoilt landscape, an abundance of significant heritage sites, thrilling outdoor activities and friendly people make it the perfect place to discover rural Ireland.

The new Ballyhoura website will allow visitors to virtually view and plan their holidays through high quality and engaging content. Down-to-earth, honest, fun, family-friendly and real are some of the attributes that will come to mind when scrolling through the website. A modern and mobile-optimised website will be giving users an online one-stop-shop with all the information about Ballyhoura tourism attractions, activity providers, trails, places to stay & eat and events & festivals that are happening in the region. The tone will be friendly and dynamic, and it will revolve around the visitor needs and ‘feelings’.

Visit www.VisitBallyhoura.com now and join us for The Official Launch on the 7th May via Facebook live stream. It is open to all who are interested in promoting Ballyhoura Country. Follow ‘Visit Ballyhoura’ on the social media platforms and be part of it!

Share this: Share

Email





Tweet





WhatsApp

